BCAI brings arts, music to Bloomington's Franklin Park

Racki said the big impact of Rhythm and Spray Paint was seeing all the different organizations come together, adding that "there's literally nothing but love and peace going on right now."
"Right now, there's creation going on," she continued. "That is the most powerful source in the universe: creation.
"Imagination, creation and connection, and that's what's happening."
BCAI partnered with the Afro-Socialists and Socialists of Color Caucus for the event, and invited several other organizations, including the Unitarian Universalist Church, the Really Really Free Market, Conexiones Latinas de McLean County, and Bloomington Normal Black Lives Matter.
The Bloomington-Normal chapter of the NAACP also took part in the event. Their first vice president, Carla Campbell-Jackson, said it's gratifying to see the community come together "with such dynamic leaders and residents, so that we can empower our youth and celebrate when things are going good."
She said the media tends to "pounce" when something goes in the wrong direction, so when things are going well and impacting children, "that needs to be celebrated."
"It matters to children, and it matters to our community," Campbell-Jackson said. "And research has shown that the arts obviously plays an important role in young people's development."
Heyworth artist Logan Norsworthy was there to make art and show kids how to spray paint, explaining the different types of "caps," or nozzles they can use.
"They clearly have a desire to make something," he said. "Also, just helping them do that was cool."
The history of 12 more Bloomington-Normal street names
Linden Street
Emerson Street
Prairie Street
White Place
Boardwalk Circle
Empire Street
Belt Avenue
Allin Street
Willedrob Road
Yotzonot Drive
Hershey Road
Stringtown Road
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison
Nada Machaka, of Beirut, Lebanon, tries her hand at spray painting art Saturday in Franklin Park at the "Rhythm and Spray Paint" event. Her husband, Meheddene Machaka, said they made an unplanned stop at the park on their way to Peoria after visiting their daughter, who studies at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.