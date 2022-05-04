 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bardwell, Darnell honored by peers as 'Superintendents of Distinction'

050622-blm-loc-1bardwell

Bob Bardwell (center) poses with Illinois Association of School Administrators Executive Director Brent Clark (left) and State Superintendent Carmen Ayala (right) at the IASA awards luncheon on Wednesday. Bardwell was honored as the Superintendent of Distinction for the Central Illinois Valley Region. 

EUREKA — Eureka CUSD 140 Superintendent Bob Bardwell was chosen by his colleagues as this year's Superintendent of Distinction for his region. 

Bardwell was one of 21 superintendents chosen and honored at an awards luncheon on May 4 in Springfield. He was selected in the Central Illinois Valley Region, which includes Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell and Mason counties. 

Bob Bardwell

Bob Bardwell

The recognition and luncheon were organized by the Illinois Association of School Administrators

The luncheon featured State Superintendent Carmen Ayala as its main speaker. 

Bardwell has been working in education for 28 years and has spent the last eight years as superintendent at District 140.

“I am honored to be recognized by my peers. Many of those colleagues are those that I have leaned on heavily for advice and support,” he said in the press release. 

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley CUSD 5 superintendent Jeremy Darnell received the award for the Corn Belt region, which includes McLean County. 

Jeremy Darnell

Jeremy Darnell
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

