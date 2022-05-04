Bardwell, Darnell honored by peers as 'Superintendents of Distinction'

EUREKA — Eureka CUSD 140 Superintendent Bob Bardwell was chosen by his colleagues as this year's Superintendent of Distinction for his region.
Bardwell was one of 21 superintendents chosen and honored at an awards luncheon on May 4 in Springfield. He was selected in the Central Illinois Valley Region, which includes Peoria, Woodford, Tazewell and Mason counties.
The recognition and luncheon were organized by the Illinois Association of School Administrators.
The luncheon featured State Superintendent Carmen Ayala as its main speaker.
Bardwell has been working in education for 28 years and has spent the last eight years as superintendent at District 140.
“I am honored to be recognized by my peers. Many of those colleagues are those that I have leaned on heavily for advice and support,” he said in the press release.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley CUSD 5 superintendent Jeremy Darnell received the award for the Corn Belt region, which includes McLean County.
