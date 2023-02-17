BLOOMINGTON — Black Student Union groups at four Bloomington-Normal high schools recently held a spirit week to celebrate Black History Month.

The BSUs at Normal Community High School, Normal West High School, Bloomington High School and University High School decided to cooperate on the event as a way to expand the celebration of the month. This was the first time the groups had collaborated for a combined event. NCHS, BHS and U High held their spirit weeks this past week, while NWHS's was Feb. 6 through Feb. 10.

“(The students) knew that they really wanted to make Black History Month large,” said NCHS BSU sponsor Lashonna Harden.

Themes for the week included days to dress up in the black, green and yellow of the Pan-African flag, a "Red Carpet Day," and dressing up like Black celebrities. Schools also decorated to recognize Black History Month.

U High BSU sponsor David Harnish said the collaboration between schools helps to show Black students that they aren't alone and they belong to a larger community.

"Black students in our public schools are a relatively small number," Harnish said. "They are not the majority and it can be easy in our country to feel isolated, to feel underappreciated, particularly given the way we have taught Black history in the past."

Expanding the celebration included making sure everyone knew they could participate, not just Black students, Harden said. The NCHS students also wanted to make sure they were talking not just about Black history, but also Black people doing amazing things today, including people from everyday backgrounds.

McLean County Unit 5 district staff have been working with building administrators this month to talk about Black History Month, said Kristal Shelvin, Unit 5’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion. Getting information about Black history into the mainstream is one of the goals of Black History Month.

NWHS BSU sponsor Len Childers said they have other programs and activities planned through the end of the month.

“Our initiative is to encourage Black students to take initiative not only in school performance, but success after they graduate,” said Childers. “We want them to have academic excellence to motivate them to achieve and to have involvement in their community no matter who they are and where they come from.”

NWHS has also been sharing facts about Black historical figures, Childers said.

This year was the first year for a BSU at Bloomington High School, after a former group had lapsed a number of years ago, sponsor Courtney Marks said. Lydia Haggins and Selise Rolon, both sophomores, reached out to Marks to reform the group this year.

“I felt like we needed a little bit more unity in our school,” Rolon said.

It's important to celebrate Black History Month in schools to help empower students and help them understand the history of Black people in the country, Marks said. The BSU helps students build leadership skills and creates empowering spaces.

Going to see the movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was one of BHS junior Montana Northern’s favorite activities the group has done. He said he has enjoyed attending the group overall.

“It’s really cool, something fun to do after school,” he said.

The students really took the lead, the sponsors said. There were joint Zoom calls between the sponsors and the executive boards to plan their activities, Marks said.

"I'm really glad that we were able to collaborate with other high schools and celebrate together," U High freshman Sydney Stewart said. "Most times, we typically stay within our districts, so this has been a really good opportunity to get to know each other."

The clubs are looking at more activities to round out the month, including a possible joint meeting, sponsors said.