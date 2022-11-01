Author, illustrator bring message of wonder to Lincoln students

LINCOLN — What do a sunrise, a Transformer and a dinosaur have in common?

All inspire a "full moon feeling" of wonder in the minds of students at Northwest Elementary in Lincoln, who helped a visiting professional author-illustrator duo create a new story Tuesday.

Married author and illustrator Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr visited Lincoln to talk about their work, and give away copies of their books, as part of their yearlong, nationwide Busload of Books Tour. They are focusing on Title I schools, those with a lower income base who do not always have these types of opportunities.

“Our goal is to provide these opportunities for schools that otherwise wouldn’t have them,” Swanson said.

Swanson and Behr are traveling with their four children and dog. The couple attended Title I schools, and their children do too when they are home.

“We see in our own lives every day educators going above and beyond,” Swanson said.

Northwest Elementary Principal Chris Allen said the school was honored to be visited by Swanson and Behr.

“Small-town schools in small-town Illinois don’t get the opportunity for something like this,” he said.

Fourth grade teacher Tammy Dietrich initiated bringing the duo to Northwest Elementary, after hearing about the opportunity through First Book, a nonprofit that provides books and opportunities to Title I schools.

“When do we win anything?” she said.

The application included an essay, which Dietrich worked on with her fourth grade class last year. The essay was really what helped set apart the chosen schools, Behr said.

The couple credited Dietrich for all the work she has put into getting the school excited for their visit, including having an Abraham Lincoln impersonator and the Lincoln High School cheerleaders to welcome them Tuesday morning.

During their visit, the couple talked to students about how they write books and then read books to the students.

“Everywhere, Wonder” grew out of Swanson and Behr’s discussions about finding what they describe as the “full moon feeling” in wonderful things both big, like the Kenyan savannah, and small, like ants. They asked the students what filled them with wonder and used that to create a new illustration and story.

“I never could have written this story because it came from all of our heads collectively,” Swanson said.

Swanson and Behr are giving away copies of two of their books to the students at the schools they visit, with plans to give away 25,000 total over the school year. Pre-kindergarten through first grade students receive “Everywhere, Wonder,” while second through fifth grade students receive “Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom.” The tour and books are funded by donations from the public and donations of books from Random House and Macmillan publishing houses.

They have also partnered with First Book and Build-A-Bear to give another 125,000 copies of various books to Title I schools.

Allen and Deitrich hoped that the visit would inspire the students to be interested in reading and writing.

“I’m hoping the students see it’s cool to be an author, it’s cool to write books,” Allen said.

The couple makes virtual programming based on their tour available for teachers at other Title I schools. Teachers interested in using the materials can find more information in the TitleOne tab of busloadofbooks.com. They suggested the best way to follow their adventures is on social media at instagram.com/robbi.and.matthew.

In their two months of travels so far, they have been impressed by the generosity of the people they have met. That includes both the work that goes into hosting them and the dedication of teachers across the country to their students and their communities.

“It’s not a unique thing; it’s every school that we’ve been to,” Behr said.

The couple hopes that the tour can help show that side of the country.

“We are trying to tell a story about America that is a lot less divided than we all think,” Swanson said.