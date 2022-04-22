At state competition, Rivian offers real-world assignment for Illinois journalism students

NORMAL — High school students from across the state on Friday got their shot at joining the slew of business and auto journalists covering Rivian Automotive.

A visit from Rivian representatives and their R1T electric truck was part of the activity at Illinois High School Association’s annual journalism state finals competition at Heartland Community College. Over 60 schools submitted work in various categories, including video, photography, advertising, copy editing, design and different forms of writing.

“There are kids that want to do this as a career and others who see it as more of a hobby or club … but we have professionals in media come in and judge this and provide every individual with feedback,” said IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha.

Part of the competition involves holding live events for students to cover, and that's where Rivian came in. The electric vehicle startup, which employs over 5,000 people at its Normal facility and aims to produce 25,000 vehicles this year, agreed to send representatives to present and answer questions for the students.

Rivian plant communications coordinator Maura Freeman said opportunities like these build community partnerships and allow the company to have a personal impact.

“As a communications person, I was so excited we had the opportunity to cultivate this future of journalists and advocates for sustainability on Earth Day no less,” Freeman said. “I’m really proud of the work they’re doing and I’m hopeful for the future generations to come.”

Among the student competitors on Friday was Claire Gover, a junior at Evanston Township High School, who started taking photography classes during her freshman year.

Nearly two years later, the 17-year-old is still taking photography classes while being a member of the yearbook club and submitting her photos for competitions.

“I haven’t really done anything like this and especially because of COVID, there have been a lot of opportunities that I couldn’t take,” said Gover, 17. “It’s definitely something I enjoy pursuing.”

Susan Szafranski, an English and journalism teacher at Lemont High School, said she has been coaching their student-run newspaper, called the Tom-Tom, for about eight years. Although it may be a lesser-known program at the school, she has had students retaking the course for multiple years.

“They’re all coming back to journalism next year, and I think it’s about the experience for them,” Szafranski said. “Obviously we would love for them to place (in the competition), but it’s more of a learning experience for them, taking things back for next year and finding ways we can improve.”

Grace Garbrecht, a journalism teacher from Wheaton-Warrenville South High School, said it is her first year sponsoring the school’s newspaper, The Pride. She was excited to see her students compete while learning from other students from around the state.

“My hope was to just go to sectionals to learn and figure out what this process is like, so I’m shocked and proud that we had four people qualifying for state,” Garbrecht said. “I’m hoping we can expand the journalism program to teach more students and have it not just be a senior elective.”

Kendall Eddington, 17, a junior at Wheaton-Warrenville South, said she did not have an interest in journalism until last year, when an English teacher had students write articles for an online blog.

Shortly after, she realized that this was something she could pursue in the future.

“I maybe want to go into science journalism and then in college, I definitely plan to write for the school newspaper of a different publication,” she said. “So far, that is the plan for me.”

Troha said each category will have awards given individually and are then tallied on to every school's total score to determine the state champion as well as the runner-ups.

“We hope that they’re able to improve their skills, but more so just enjoy the experience away from school on a college campus with their peers and getting the chance to compete and represent their school in something that in most states you wouldn’t have the opportunity,” Troha said.

