At Illinois State, cybersecurity program growing more popular

NORMAL — With more than 400 students, cybersecurity is an increasingly popular major at Illinois State University, and one which officials say impacts everyone.
State Farm has been a major supporter of the program. Representatives from the company joined ISU during an open house Monday to celebrate the growth of the program and its renovated space in Julian Hall.
“This is an amazing learning space that’s going to be home for an increasingly popular and in-demand major,” ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said.
State Farm's support has been key to the program's development. Students started learning cybersecurity at ISU in 2007 as part of a sequence within the wider computer science program. In 2016, the university made it a separate major, and State Farm donated $3 million the following year to support the program and create an endowed chair position.
Graduates enjoy plenty of job prospects, said Jesse Magenheimer, vice president and chief information security officer at State Farm. There are hundreds of thousands of unfilled jobs in cybersecurity in the United States, he said.
“The staffing needs in this space is immense,” he said.
Those impacted by cybersecurity threats include schools themselves. Heartland Community College was hit by a cyberattack in late 2020 and has dedicated $1 million to improving cybersecurity. A ransomware attack left Lincoln College unable to access critical functions, contributing to the school's closure in May. Schools have become increasingly common targets of cyberattacks and have made their own investments in return.
State Farm’s investment in the department has helped ISU teach future leaders in the field, Kinzy said.
“We want them to be the future leaders of the cybersecurity industry in this country and the world,” she said.
The connection to business exists at the academic level too, said Traci Carte, director of the School of Information Technology, which houses the program. Students take courses outside what might be normally thought of as IT, she said.
“It speaks to IT majors in a different way (…),” she said. “It also has a social aspect.”
Students need to be able to navigate not just the technical side of threats but also the social side of events like phishing attempts. While many computer science students go on to jobs in cybersecurity, a dedicated program like ISU’s helps give students a leg up.
“Somebody with a cybersecurity degree is going to get up to running faster,” she said.
The program is housed in Julian Hall, largely in the ground floor in space that used to be a parking garage. Work on the cybersecurity sections wrapped up last year, but other parts of the space were still being worked on to hold people displaced during the renovation of the Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts.
The cybersecurity facilities include two collaborative rooms, with tables, computers and TV screens to allow students and others to work together on projects. There are also three classrooms, with moveable walls that can be moved to make it all a single room.
Many students come in knowing about computer science and the potential job opportunities it has but more and more students are interested in cybersecurity specifically, Carte said. It is something that impacts everyone and that people are increasingly aware of.
“The internet has touched all our lives,” Carte said.
Nobel season is here: 5 things to know about the prizes
Q: Who created the Nobel Prizes?
Answer: The prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and peace were established by the will of Alfred Nobel, a wealthy Swedish industrialist and the inventor of dynamite. The first awards were handed out in 1901, five years after Nobel's death.
Each prize is worth 10 million kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out with a diploma and gold medal on Dec. 10 -- the date of Nobel's death in 1896.
The economics award — officially known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel — wasn't created by Nobel, but by Sweden's central bank in 1968.
Between 1901 and 2021, the Nobel Prizes and the prize in economic sciences have been awarded 609 times.
Q: Who knows who will win and why?
Answer: The Nobel statutes prohibit the judges from discussing their deliberations for 50 years. So it's probably going to be a while before we know for sure how judges made their picks for 2022 and who was on their short lists.
The judges try hard to avoid dropping hints about the winners before the announcements, but sometimes word gets out. Bookies in Europe sometimes offer odds on possible peace prize and literature Nobel winners.
Q: Who can nominate a candidate?
Answer: Thousands of people around the world are eligible to submit nominations for the Nobel Prizes.
They include university professors, lawmakers, previous Nobel laureates and the committee members themselves.
Although the nominations are kept secret for 50 years, those who submit them sometimes announce their suggestions publicly, particularly for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Q: What about the Norwegian connection?
Answer: The Nobel Peace Prize is presented in Norway while the other awards are handed out in Sweden. That's how Alfred Nobel wanted it.
His exact reasons are unclear but during his lifetime Sweden and Norway were joined in a union, which was dissolved in 1905. Sometimes relations have been tense between the Nobel Foundation in Stockholm, which manages the prize money, and the fiercely independent peace prize committee in Oslo.
Q: What does it take to win a Nobel?
Answer: Patience, for one.
Scientists often have to wait decades to have their work recognized by the Nobel judges, who want to make sure that any breakthrough withstands the test of time.
That's a departure from Nobel's will, which states that the awards should endow "those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to mankind." The peace prize committee is the only one that regularly rewards achievements made in the previous year.
According to Nobel's wishes, that prize should go to "the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."
Only 58 of the more than 900 people who have won the Nobel Prize have been women.