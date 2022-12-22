 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
Bloomington Area Career Center

Assistant principal to move up as director at Bloomington Area Career Center

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Area Career Center will have a new director/principal next fall for the first time in 18 years.

Tom Frazier will retire on July 1 after 33 years in education, including the past 18 heading BACC. Assistant Principal Bryce Hansen has been named as the next director, Bloomington District 87 announced on Tuesday. District 87 oversees BACC, which is in the same building as Bloomington High School.

“I have a high, high level of confidence in him,” Frazier said of Hansen.

Bloomington Area Career Center (copy)

Students at Bloomington Area Career Center build gingerbread houses as part of the culinary arts program on Oct. 29, 2021. BACC will have a new director next school year, when assistant principal Bryce Hansen will step into the role. 

BACC offers students at more than a dozen area high schools the opportunity to participate in career preparation programs such as automotive technology, fire science, culinary arts and welding. Some programs offer students the chance to earn certifications, such as EMT-Basic, Certified Nurse Assistant or OSHA certifications, that can boost their resumes for future careers.

“I think that is a huge benefit and opportunity for students,” Frazier said of the certifications.

Before leading BACC, Frazier spent four years as an assistant principal at Prairie Central High School and 11 years before that teaching at Bloomington High School and BACC.

The growth of program offerings and certifications is one of the things Frazier is proud of over his tenure. This year BACC started offering a new program in trades and manufacturing that lets students earn an OSHA safety certification and meet area employers.

Many of the new programs have been developed in cooperation with area employers to help them with local workforce needs, Frazier said. They also give students networking opportunities with the employers, helping them learn about opportunities they have after graduation.

Enrollment has also increased and the approach to career and technical education as a whole has shifted over the past 18 years, Frazier said.

“The value of career and technical education programing is seen better now than it was,” he said.

The ability to offer an alternative to college-prep high school tracks is part of what made Hansen interested in working at BACC. He started as assistant principal in 2020, after getting a master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and holding jobs at a regional alternative school, McLean County Unit 5 and El Paso-Gridley schools. 

While Hansen was completing his master’s degree, a professor started a sociology class by asking the students why public education exists. Many of the grad students focused on getting their high school students into college, which the professor pushed back on.

“It really, I think, opened my eyes that there’s lots of good-paying, good-benefit opportunities for kids without needing a college degree,” Hansen said.

In his more than two years at BACC, the value to CTE has only been confirmed for him.

“That’s only been affirmed the longer I’ve been here,” he said.

Cole Highfill, a junior at Central Catholic, talks about what he and his classmates have been up to at Bloomington Area Career Center in the Trades and Manufacturing program.
In coming years, Hansen anticipates BACC will continue to expand program offerings, including into emerging fields like renewable energy and cybersecurity.

As a former history teacher, Hansen is used to students not starting the year excited for the subject. That is different at BACC, he said, as the students all choose to be there for their programs. By thinking about post-graduation and career plans, the BACC students also show a maturity he did not have when he was their age.

“Here, these kids are excited to be here,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

