Assistant principal to move up as director at Bloomington Area Career Center

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Area Career Center will have a new director/principal next fall for the first time in 18 years.
Tom Frazier will retire on July 1 after 33 years in education, including the past 18 heading BACC. Assistant Principal Bryce Hansen has been named as the next director, Bloomington District 87 announced on Tuesday. District 87 oversees BACC, which is in the same building as Bloomington High School.
“I have a high, high level of confidence in him,” Frazier said of Hansen.
BACC offers students at more than a dozen area high schools the opportunity to participate in career preparation programs such as automotive technology, fire science, culinary arts and welding. Some programs offer students the chance to earn certifications, such as EMT-Basic, Certified Nurse Assistant or OSHA certifications, that can boost their resumes for future careers.
“I think that is a huge benefit and opportunity for students,” Frazier said of the certifications.
Before leading BACC, Frazier spent four years as an assistant principal at Prairie Central High School and 11 years before that teaching at Bloomington High School and BACC.
The growth of program offerings and certifications is one of the things Frazier is proud of over his tenure. This year BACC started offering a new program in trades and manufacturing that lets students earn an OSHA safety certification and meet area employers.
Many of the new programs have been developed in cooperation with area employers to help them with local workforce needs, Frazier said. They also give students networking opportunities with the employers, helping them learn about opportunities they have after graduation.
Enrollment has also increased and the approach to career and technical education as a whole has shifted over the past 18 years, Frazier said.
“The value of career and technical education programing is seen better now than it was,” he said.
The ability to offer an alternative to college-prep high school tracks is part of what made Hansen interested in working at BACC. He started as assistant principal in 2020, after getting a master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and holding jobs at a regional alternative school, McLean County Unit 5 and El Paso-Gridley schools.
While Hansen was completing his master’s degree, a professor started a sociology class by asking the students why public education exists. Many of the grad students focused on getting their high school students into college, which the professor pushed back on.
“It really, I think, opened my eyes that there’s lots of good-paying, good-benefit opportunities for kids without needing a college degree,” Hansen said.
In his more than two years at BACC, the value to CTE has only been confirmed for him.
“That’s only been affirmed the longer I’ve been here,” he said.
In coming years, Hansen anticipates BACC will continue to expand program offerings, including into emerging fields like renewable energy and cybersecurity.
As a former history teacher, Hansen is used to students not starting the year excited for the subject. That is different at BACC, he said, as the students all choose to be there for their programs. By thinking about post-graduation and career plans, the BACC students also show a maturity he did not have when he was their age.
“Here, these kids are excited to be here,” he said.
Central Illinois home listings for people who need a lot of living space
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $334,900
Gorgeous home in one of the most sought-after Subdivisions (Oakridge) with Subdivision pool, clubhouse and tennis/pickleball courts. 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with covered front porch, sunroom, deck, Custom kitchen with quartz tops, breakfast bar, tiled backsplash, and SS appliances, remodeled baths, huge master with trayed ceiling, 3 closets, jetted garden tub, and his and her vanities, 3 car garage! Huge family room with gas fireplace and built ins. Two story entry, reading room with french doors, large open kitchen leads to inviting sunroom with cathedral ceilings with heat and A/C. Enjoy relaxing on the covered front porch, sunroom or large deck! Main floor laundry and 3 car garage. Big bedrooms and large full basement with bath rough in. awesome landscaping give privacy in back yard! Subdivision gazebo available to reserve for parties and events and enjoy the large pool in the warm summer days!
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $450,000
Wow! Amazing ranch on a beautiful lot in Beecher Trails. This home has it all...FOUR car garage, large laundry/mud room, generous sized bedrooms including owner's suite with stylish bath. The split floor plan offers a huge open living space on the main floor with a gas fireplace, dining area, and large kitchen with massive squared island. The huge basement has daylight windows adding tons of natural light and a great open feel. It could be finished to your liking and would provide lots of extra living space. There is an amazing covered porch off the back that overlooks the beautiful backyard with no direct neighbors behind. All modern finishes and efficient building quality!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $875,000
Stunning waterfront brick ranch, featuring a walkout basement and large covered back deck capture the serenity of this property. Sprawling kitchen featuring gorgeous cabinets, dual islands, beautiful pendant lighting and arched doorways make this room an entertainers dream. Lovely hardwood floors and multiple fireplaces make this large home extra cozy.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $349,000
Great opportunity. Become only the second owner of this quality, custom-built all brick two-story home in the Fleetwood Subdivision. The first floor offers a grand living room with fireplace, den with custom walnut paneling harvested from walnut trees originally on the properties, dining room with crown moulding trim, kitchen and dinette. The highlight of the first floor is the show-stopping massive sunroom (13 by 44) with large windows and a sunny southern exposure. This will be the GO TO room for all special events (birthday's and wedding receptions). This area is serviced by separate HVAC system. The second floor includes four oversized bedrooms including 3/4 primary bath suite and an additional full bath servicing the other three bedrooms. The space continues a fully finished basement completes this house. The basement includes a 2nd kitchen, dinette and family room with fireplace, bathroom and flex room. The house is situated on large rectangle lot with irrigation system and fenced backyard. Full size patio adjacent to sunroom. 2nd floor bedrooms have oak hardwood flooring under carpet Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade and call Fleetwood your next home.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $339,900
Wonderful home with over 3700 finished square Room/Office with woof floors, fireplace and built ins. Dining Room with french doors, Family Room with abundance of sliding glass doors, brick surround fireplace and beamed ceiling. Updated kitchen with newer stainless appliances, tiled backsplash, built in buffet area and pantry. Main floor bedroom, full bath and laundry with cabinets. Master suite with wood floor, 2 sink vanity and walk in closet. 3 additional large bedrooms. So much beautiful crown molding in this home. Basement with newer carpet in the Family room, Rec room. Great storage space. Updated Deck 2022 across back of home, oversized 2 car garage, Furnace 2019, A/C 2018, Water heater 10/2022, Exterior painted 2020, Chimney inspected and cleaned 2022, Generator serviced and new battery 2020, Basement drain tile added 2020 and foundation repair done 2022. This beautiful home is ready to move in!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $749,900
This unique, custom, contemporary ranch in coveted Silver Oak Estates is now complete!!! Be in your NEW home for the holidays! From the grand, clean lined windows, large open concept kitchen/dining/great room with 10' ceilings to the 55" custom designed linear fireplace, this home is one of a kind. The walnut kitchen island with waterfall quartz countertop will be a great place to entertain and designed to be extra stunning with custom walnut floating shelves, black SS appliances and a butlers pantry with sink to keep a clean and uncluttered look to your living space. When you're ready to relax head to the primary suite that includes a walk-in closet spacious enough for the best of shoppers, one of a kind 6'x8' zero entry shower with a rain head, hand held shower head and a beautiful hand made teak bench plus a large double vanity for all your storage needs. Fantastic finished basement with all of the details including 9' ceiling, wet bar and defined entertainment space plus a comfortable office space. Enjoy time outside with family and friends on one of the largest new construction lots available in town. You will find a comfortable 12'x8' covered porch and for now, and open view with no homes behind you. All of these details are not just for show. From top to bottom this home was built with quality and energy efficiency in mind. Including 2x6 construction, zip board OSB exterior and a combination of 2" closed cell and fiberglass batt insulation for great efficiency and lower electric bills. Quality and peace of mind are of the utmost priority for Candor construction which can be seen in the attention to detail and thoughtful construction throughout this extraordinary custom home. There are so many other details than we are able to list here. Second slightly smaller similar plan coming on market soon (next door). Make this your home today!
6 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $699,900
Lovely home on prime cul-de-sac street, in desirable Hawthorne II Subdivision. Beautifully updated, light and bright. Functional floor plan with 6 bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. Two story foyer and great room, open eat-in kitchen, elegant dining room and living room. Main level primary suite with enormous walk in closet, and spa bathroom. 5 large bedrooms on the 2nd level, and 2 full bathrooms. Full partially finished basement with spacious lower level family room, bar, exercise room and 4th full bathroom. Large over sized private corner lot with a salt water in-ground swimming pool and the most perfect, custom, covered outdoor living space- designed and installed by Kaisner Landscaping. Custom paver patio, with built in grilling station (natural gas Napoleon grill), and a wood/gas combination outdoor fireplace. Recent updates include but not limited to: New roof with solar panels 2020, custom patio and covered outdoor kitchen and living space 2021, irrigation system 2020, newer fireplace surround, EV hook up in the garage, freshly painted throughout, kitchen overhead and under cabinet lighting, newer kitchen backsplash, and so much more. Easy access to Constitution Trail and Hawthorn II lake. *Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
3 Bedroom Home in Downs - $915,000
Exhale as you enter this executive 5-bedroom retreat nestled on a private lake with 10.5 acres of breathing room just outside Downs in coveted Tri-Valley School district! Stroll out to the sparkling 8-acre spring-fed lake with your very own private beach and dock. Lake is fully stocked and ready for fishing, jet skiing, tubing, boating, snorkeling, swimming & sunbathing! Impressive private beach has been recently improved with 28 tons of soft sand and is ready to enjoy! Nearby Morton building (24x38) with poured concrete floor offers added convenience for storage of lawn care and lake supplies, workshop and entertaining space. Talk about green space galore! Original owners have planted over 150 trees (40 native varieties!) and maintain 4.5 acres of greenspace for uninterrupted views of the lake year-round... and we haven't even made it inside the house yet! From the moment you enter this pristine home, you'll notice every meticulous detail these owners built to last and built to love! You'll be greeted in the grand foyer by a soaring vaulted ceiling, stunning red oak hardwoods, french doors, and a double-sided floor to ceiling brick fireplace! A custom kitchen remodel in 2015 offers an abundance of cabinet space and storage, devoted pantry, granite counters, and stone backsplash. Sharp stainless appliances include a 30" dual fuel Wolf range/oven with hood, Bosch dishwasher, microwave and new GE Refrigerator! Washing dishes has never been so enjoyable with corner windows flanking the sink offering lake views and frequent visits by the wildlife who graze the property and surrounding woods! Gorgeous hardwoods continue into the main floor office with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Pass through the second set of french doors into the dining room with tray ceiling, bay windows and a fresh coat of paint and custom molding. A newly added three-season room offers a full view of the surrounding acreage with Brazilian Walnut decking, fresh white shiplap design and oil-rubbed bronze EZ-Breeze picture windows. A bonus private back deck is perfect for catching coffee and the morning sunrise on the lake! Offering function and style, the freshly updated, sizable main floor laundry room boasts an abundance of storage, double wash basin, and recently installed porcelain tile floors for durability. Head to the primary suite to soak off the day in the newly remodeled spa-like bathroom, including walk-in custom tiled corner shower, cast iron soaking tub, double sinks with quartz counters, heated porcelain tile floor and attached walk-in closet with over 150 square feet of space! Two additional guest bedrooms with ample closets and a newly remodeled full bathroom round out the private spaces on the second level. A loft overlooking the great room offers bonus space for studying, hobbies or crafts. Downstairs, an in-law suite with newly updated private full bathroom, hardwoods floors and cozy gas fireplace invite guests to linger longer! The 5th bedroom (currently used for fitness) offers another walk-in closet and plush carpeting, which could easily be converted back to sleeping quarters. Enjoy a game of billiards on the freshly covered pool table while entertaining guests in the lower family room with wet bar and full-size refrigerator. Casement Kolbe & Kolbe windows throughout the home, blown-in cellulose insulation and energy-star rated exterior doors add to the efficiency of this well-planned home. Major improvements including a brand-new Water Furnace Series 5 Geothermal System installed in 2021 plus a General Ionics Water Purification/Softening System. A full roof tear-off (50-year shingle) and new siding in 2009 will also ensure the integrity of this home for years to come. On the south side of the home you'll find the oversized 3-Car Garage and convenient fenced side yard with plenty of greenspace for furry friends (or littles) to enjoy! We can't wait for you to experience all this property has to offer... you'll be impressed inside & out
5 Bedroom Home in Downs - $895,000
AMAZING country property with 11 acres, pole barn, and extra 2 car garage! One of a Kind Custom-built property! Two story Victorian-style home with some features preserved from the original homestead. Beautiful wrap around maintenance-free porch for drinking coffee and watching sunsets. Tons of Upgrades & Updates, including: Geothermal Zoned heating & cooling, Heated tile throughout house, three fireplaces, 3 car heated garage w/heated floor, Central Vac, Custom woodwork throughout, some original stained glass, 2nd floor laundry, Trex deck, and the list goes on! New Roof May '15, New Well 2012, New SS Fridge May '22, Remodeled Primary Bath 2022, New flooring in laundry & Primary bedrm 2022, New Barn doors upstairs '22, New Electric fireplace in formal living rm '22, and the list goes on! Please see Assoc docs for a complete list of updates & details. Pole barn is wonderful for entertaining with 21 ft ceilings, heated cement floor, 4 overhead garage doors; currently used as half basketball court, full volleyball court & for extra storage. Finished sq ft: 5012, Total sq ft: 6376. Sellers are willing to entertain a countertop allowance and/or a carpet allowance. This is a truly amazing property--don't miss your chance to be the next proud homeowners! Added bonus--only 25 mins from Rivian!
3 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $435,000
DOUBLE-lot on .46 acres with *NEW* 2019 fence installed along w/ professional regrading and landscaping that backs up to pond in Heyworth!!! Updated, open-floor plan home w/ 3 car and *NEW* 2019 heater added to garage! This beautiful traditional two-story home in the new and coveted Prairie Meadow Subdivision is great for entertaining with a front patio, backyard patio and humongous backyard to enjoy all activities! Hardwood floors throughout main floor! Open family room features natural light throughout, eat-in kitchen area, and access to backyard. Kitchen boasts a great size pantry with optimal storage, large butcher block island w/ seating, double over, along with ALL stainless-steel appliances w/ updated backsplash! Separate dining room for those special family meals along with a spacious main floor office or flex room w/ French doors. Upstairs you will find an elegant master suite featuring separate his and her closets, custom tile, oversized garden tub along with *NEW* 22 glass shower door! Laundry is a breeze in this home w/ a great size second floor laundry that accommodates plenty of cabinetry storage along w/ 2 additional bedrooms up. Basement is finished with 9 ft ceilings w/ egress windows, another family room down, an additional bedroom in the basement w/ full bath and storage!! *NEW* 2021 built-in storage in the basement added. *NEW* 2021 storage in garage and pull-down attic added. Make this home yours today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,500,000
Luxury living on the quiet cul-de-sac street of Country Club Place. This private gated estate (just shy of 7,000 sq ft) has been completely renovated, with the most recent addition designed by Russel Francois. This rare 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom property showcases two main level primary suites, 4 fireplaces, beautiful windows that bring in bright natural light, and soaring ceilings. The home radiates sophistication and class, and is made for entertaining. The open kitchen and hearth room have custom maple burl wood finishes, making the large space warm and inviting. The formal living room and oversized dining room are surrounded by windows and an elegant fireplace. The two story grand family room is beautifully designed with custom wood working, built ins, and the finest craftsmanship from the ceiling to floor. The main level trophy room is elegantly finished in mahogany wood, with a state of the art custom bar, and gorgeous glass doors that allow the space to be opened to the grand family room. The second story features 2 additional large bedrooms and a conjoining full bathroom. Finished lower level features a wine cellar (which can hold roughly 400 bottles), a cozy family room, and separate workout room and full bathroom. The large private property has a two car attached garage (which has a travertine tile floor) and an additional 5 car detached garage. The granite tiled outdoor patio and built in grilling station overlook the completely private tree lined property and custom fountain. For a complete list of additional features and property highlights, please visit the associated documents. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. The property can be sold mostly furnished.
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $1,025,000
MAJESTIC LUX FORTRESS! Set in the highly sought-after Tri-Valley School District, this palatial solid brick and limestone wrapped 5 bedroom is an indulgence of PRIVACY and RESPITE. A dense timbered lot envelops the yard and sets the scene of this Charlie Knapp custom built SMART residence. Control4 & Ecobee controls your lighting, music, tv/video, security cameras, heating and air conditioning effortlessly via your cell phone or separate control pads in the house. Even while you are away on vacation or just in town you can manage all aspects of the house without concern. It highlights a high end, culinary experience in your own kitchen that includes Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. It has a 48" range, 48" glass front refrigerator, 2.5 ovens, warming drawer, double sinks (each with disposal), all beneath a stunning tin ceiling and encased in custom cabinetry. The luxurious FIRST FLOOR MASTER WING, includes its own French door foyer, two French door walk in closets, a gilded double tray ceiling, private exit to aggregate balcony and a French door en-suite. The en suite has sweeping granite countertops, a soaring two story turret, an Aquatic jetted tub, a Grohe spa-like shower equipped with rain head, in wall jets, an additional shower spray and vertical windows that spill light into the room keeping it lit all day long. The 2 story granite floored living room has unobstructed tree lined views from the expansive windows that require no additional lighting during the day. The south facing extra wide balcony coaxes coffee drinkers out to relax and rest awhile before starting their day. The second story includes:2 generous sized bedrooms with granite topped en-suites, a massive extra bedroom (possible other office/rec/bonus area), a rich well laid out office with a second story birds eye view of the north facing formal landscaping (includes a wireless built in phone charger). The walkout includes a private theater, family room (has enough space for pool tables or any other gaming furniture), well-appointed bar covered in the luxurious semi-precious stone - Blue and Gold Flash Labradorite, a mirrored clad exercise room with a view that inspires activity, a unique wine cellar and yet another master bedroom ensuite with granite counters (could serve as an in-law suite) and a separate exit to the outdoor patio completes the inside of the home. The dual entrance aggregate drive showcases the yard filled of mature flowering trees and shrubs splashing color across the seasons (Maple, Crabapple, Red Bud, Burning Bush, Hydrangea, Rhododendron, Roses etc.). It has a professional formal landscape adorned with perennials that extend a riot of color all year long (Stella De Oro Daylilies, Brown-Eyed Susans, Astilbe, Lavendar & Sedum, etc). Lastly, it utilizes a whole house and yard filtration system with reverse osmosis drinking water and an 8 zone irrigation system, plus 2 year old home generator. Be sure to view the amazing virtual tour- link provided.