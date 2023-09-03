NORMAL — Illinois Art Station was looking for a way to promote an upcoming fundraiser and the traveling show of Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, an artist perhaps best known for portraying Abby Cadabby on "Sesame Street."

Local artist Trevor Basham, who works under the name Tee Trashem, was looking for a way to promote himself and highlight some of his artistic prowess around Bloomington-Normal.

So, the art station's executive director, Hannah Johnson, came up with a solution: Window murals of Carrara-Rudolph's puppets painted by Trashem would solve both issues.

"Tee actually reached out to Illinois Art Station with some interest in finding out information about public art in town," Johnson said.

Long before her role as Abby Cadabby, described as a "fairy-in-training" who was introduced to "Sesame Street" in 2006, Carrara-Rudolph was putting her stamp on the creative world in similar ways.

"She actually started out as a window artist, a window painter — among other things," Johnson said.

And so, she said, "it seemed like a perfect opportunity to bring Tee in as a local artist doing window art and celebrating and harkening back to Leslie's start as an artist as well."

While Carrara-Rudolph is most famous for her work on "Sesame Street," she has her own puppets as well.

"She also has her own characters that she travels around and does shows with," Trashem said, applying a white base to one of the windows. "So I'm painting some of those characters to kind of hype up and get everybody excited for the show."

The show, "What Just Happened?" takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts as part of the Sunny Days program series, a four-day effort that will raise money for Illinois Art Station in Peoria and Bloomington-Normal. Also featured during the series will be Carrara-Rudolph's husband, Paul Rudolph, a Normal native who is music director on "Sesame Street."

Despite its use of puppets, the humor in "What Just Happened?" is not meant for young children, Illinois Art Station Education Director Joey Hatch said.

"The Friday event is (age) 13-plus, just based off some of the jokes that Leslie and Lolly tell together," Hatch said. "We want to make sure that everybody in the room is ready to hear some of the jokes."

Lolly, she said, is one of Carrara-Rudolph's oldest puppets.

"Lolly is definitely the main character with her. It's her oldest puppet. She's been using it for quite some time," Hatch said.

"Lolly has her own sense of personality. They'll be doing kind of almost a cabaret sort of event where they're having different puppets come in to do different things with each other," she said.

Tickets are $80, or $30 for students. Additional tickets are available for VIP meet-and-greet before the show. More information and ticket purchase options are available at illinoisartstation.org/sunny-days-2023.

Other events in the program series include: "Leslie and Lolly Make Stuff Up" at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, Humor with a Heart puppet-making and performance workshop at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at Illinois Art Station and "How Get Got to Sesame Street with Paul and Leslie," a free event at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Normal Theater.

So how does Trashem fit into the whole scheme?

"Hannah (Johnson) seems to be the go-to person for murals and art and whatnot going on around town," he said. "She seems to know everything."

So, in order to showcase his talents, he reached out to Johnson and offered his services.

She connected the dots with a need for promotional art both for the show and for the artist, and then Trashem got to paint the windows at Illinois Art Station.

"She's very encouraging and supportive of me," he said, "which is appreciated."

The content, too, is something that he enjoys. "I've always been drawn," he paused to chuckle, "I've always been drawn to the more cartoony stuff.

"All the handmade puppets and that kind of thing has got that DIY feel. I feel like my work has a similar (feel)," he said.

Trashem said he has been painting his whole life and taken some art classes, but rededicated himself in the past five years: "... I've decided to start focusing most of my spare time solely on art," he said, "and trying to see how I can grow my skills and get my stuff out there."