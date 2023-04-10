STANFORD — The architects for Olympia school district say it would cost more than twice as much to fix and maintain the pool as to fill it, but community members urge the district to save the pool.

Tracy Coker and Brian Johns of Dewberry Architects presented to the Olympia school board Monday evening. In their initial estimates, maintaining and making the necessary renovations for the pool would cost around $2.8 million, including about $300,000 in mostly cosmetic changes. Filling the pool and creating a multi-use space is estimated at $1.2 million.

The board did not take a vote either way Monday night. Multiple board members indicated they would want a structural study on the pool, so the board asked the architects to provide an estimate of the cost and timeline of the study before moving forward.

The architects emphasized that these are just initial estimates, without bids or specifications.

Both options would involve bringing parts up to current codes and some changes to the attached locker rooms. With the first option, other changes would be made with the goal to keep the pool operational for decades to come if the board goes that direction, Coker said.

“To save the pool, we have to look at all the codes and we have to look at the long game,” she said.

The estimate for the infill option does not include what would be needed to equip the room. It would have air conditioning, heat, lighting and a multi-purpose floor.

“At this point it is just an open space for the entire student body,” Johns said.

Around 50 members of the public were present at the Olympia school board meeting on Monday. There were 10 people who spoke to give public comment, along with five who had sent letters ahead of the meeting. Nine of the speakers supported keeping the pool, while P.E. teacher and head football coach Eric Lyons spoke about the need for additional space for physical education and athletics training.

Michael Melick, who coaches swimming at El Paso-Gridley and is an Olympia alumnus, compared the pool to a vocational classroom: It can provide opportunities from which students greatly benefit, but some expertise is required.

“The way I see it, the pool is another classroom — and one that can’t be replaced,” he said.

Many of the speakers brought up their own experiences with both Olympia Country Swimmers and the swim team. Olivia Forrest, who graduated from Olympia in 2019, said that even while breaking records while swimming for Olympia, she did not feel the swim team was supported.

“Support and participation grow with support and participation from the leadership,” said OCS parent Hillary Leach.

For Peggie Rossi and her family, the pool has been a constant since they moved to Hopedale in 1980, she told The Pantagraph last week. All of her children joined the group and she ended up coaching the group as well.

Mary Ann and Dale Nannen’s family moved to the area a bit before Rossi did. They too spoke with The Pantagraph last week. The Nannens were teachers and wanted to find a good district for their kids where they did not work. Olympia’s pool, and the general promise of providing an education with big-city resources in a rural setting, was part of its draw.

“We were looking for a school for our children and chose Olympia. And the pool played a role in that,” Mary Ann Nannen said.

Her husband grew up swimming, including being a certified junior lifeguard and lifeguard, and they wanted their children to have a similar experience. All of their children still swim.

Dale Nannen, who had been president of the swim club and of the athletic booster organization, acknowledged that there was a need for a multi-purpose room, and more room in general. Conversations about a larger weight room and need for more storage have been going on for 25 years or more, he said.

“There has always been a need for more space,” he said.

Mary Ann Nannen agreed with her husband that there is a need for additional spaces, but does not want to lose the pool to gain those.

“I’m all for an all-purpose room, but not at the expense of the pool,” she said.

