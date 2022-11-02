Applications open for Golden Apple teacher prep programs

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alan Mather, president of the Golden Apple Foundation, speaks Tuesday morning in Eastern Illinois University's Old Main on Jan. 14, 2020, during the announcement of EIU's partnership with the Golden Apple Accelerators program. 

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE/TIMES-COURIER

CHICAGO — Applications for the Golden Apple Accelerators and Scholars programs are now open for working adults and college students who want to become teachers and will commit to working in high-need schools.

The programs are meant to help address the teacher shortage in Illinois. The Accelerators program is largely focused on working adults looking to shift careers into teaching. They take part in a 15-month program that includes remote classes and a year-long residency at a partner school in downstate Illinois. 

The Golden Apple Foundation helps mid-career candidates earn their teaching certificate.

Accelerators have been placed in local schools in recent years.

The Scholars program helps current college students in teaching programs to pay for college and find experiential opportunities and mentorship. Students at Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Eureka College, Eastern Illinois University and Millikin University can all qualify. Participants agree to work in a school of need for five years within seven years of graduating.

“As we continue to feel the effects of Illinois’ teacher shortage, we are reminded of the enduring impact a good teacher has on their students’ lives. Now more than ever, we must uplift the teaching profession and support next generation educators so every student in Illinois may feel that impact,” Golden Apple CEO Alan Mather said in a statement.

The Accelerators application is open through Jan. 3 and the Scholars application closes April 1, 2023, but has a Dec. 1, 2022, priority deadline. More information and links to applications can be found on the Golden Apple website at goldenapple.org.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

