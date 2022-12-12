Anonymous donor gives $1.25 million to Eureka College

EUREKA — A donor has given more than $1 million to Eureka College to help fund a new center for student services and supports within the library.

The anonymous donor contributed $1.25 million toward the $2.5 million project that is mean to improve first-generation programming and other efforts to improve retention.

The project includes a new 27,000-square-foot Student Success Center inside the Melick Library on campus that is meant to bring together student life and academic support offerings, the college said in a statement. Construction work is expected to start next spring.

The donor was a first-generation college student who hopes the project will especially help other first-generation students, the college said. More than half of the freshman and transfer students who joined Eureka this year are first-generation students.

"We are so grateful for the support of our generous donor who is committed to not only our First-Generation initiative, but also our effort to strengthen academic and student support services for all of our students," EC President Jamel Wright said in the statement.

16 gardener-approved gifts for plant lovers Cooljob bamboo touch-screen gardening gloves Houseplant stoneware planter Red Gorilla flexible tubs with handles Xlux long-probe moisture meter Theodore Payne poppy hat Corona Tools ClassicCut bypass hand pruner Corona Tools long-handled spading fork Corona Tools two-handed pruner Corona Tools RazorTooth folding hand saw Spear Head Spade Gerymu canvas garden tool bag Root Assassin rake Garden Works soil scoop Gardguard 100-foot expandable garden hose The Relaxed Gardener watering wand FirTree goatskin utility gloves