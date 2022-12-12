 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anonymous donor gives $1.25 million to Eureka College

Eureka College has received a $1.25 million donation towards a new Student Success Center. 

 Connor Wood

EUREKA — A donor has given more than $1 million to Eureka College to help fund a new center for student services and supports within the library.

The anonymous donor contributed $1.25 million toward the $2.5 million project that is mean to improve first-generation programming and other efforts to improve retention. 

The project includes a new 27,000-square-foot Student Success Center inside the Melick Library on campus that is meant to bring together student life and academic support offerings, the college said in a statement. Construction work is expected to start next spring. 

Eureka College freshman Chris Woods talks about the minimum wage during the 2022 Town Hall of Injustices.

The donor was a first-generation college student who hopes the project will especially help other first-generation students, the college said. More than half of the freshman and transfer students who joined Eureka this year are first-generation students. 

"We are so grateful for the support of our generous donor who is committed to not only our First-Generation initiative, but also our effort to strengthen academic and student support services for all of our students," EC President Jamel Wright said in the statement. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

