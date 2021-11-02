 Skip to main content
Alicia Sparks named Lincoln College trustee

Alicia Sparks

Alicia Sparks

 PROVIDED BY LINCOLN COLLEGE

LINCOLN — Alicia Sparks has joined the Lincoln College Board of Trustees. Sparks is an Organization Development Consultant at Memorial Health System.

She holds a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and a master's from Benedictine University. She grew up in DeWitt County but now lives in Williamsville, according to the college's website. 

The college has been expanding four year options for students and reported an enrollment of around 700 this fall

Sparks is also the daughter-in-law of Samuel Quentin Sparks, a former trustee and current trustee emeritus. 

Here's how the Lincoln College price match program works.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

