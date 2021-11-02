Alicia Sparks named Lincoln College trustee

LINCOLN — Alicia Sparks has joined the Lincoln College Board of Trustees. Sparks is an Organization Development Consultant at Memorial Health System.
She holds a bachelor's degree from Illinois State University and a master's from Benedictine University. She grew up in DeWitt County but now lives in Williamsville, according to the college's website.
The college has been expanding four year options for students and reported an enrollment of around 700 this fall.
Sparks is also the daughter-in-law of Samuel Quentin Sparks, a former trustee and current trustee emeritus.
