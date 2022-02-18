AFSCME members ask ISU board for fair contract

NORMAL — Members of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1110 asked the Illinois State University Board of Trustees to encourage administration to approve a contract that includes wage increases for bargaining unit members.

ISU employees spoke at the board of trustees meeting on Friday.

AFSCME Local 1110 represents more than 300 building services, grounds maintenance and campus dining employees at the university. Its last contract with the university expired June 30, 2021, with negotiations in progress.

After the meeting, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy said negotiations are ongoing and that the administration looks forward to continued productive meetings.

During public comments, union members and supporters said management had been dragging its feet in negotiations and not respecting union votes on proposed wages.

AFSCME Council 31 Staff Representative Renee Nestler said today’s wages are not in line with where they were 30 years ago when compared to the minimum wage.

"That was 30 years ago. It's not rocket science as to why ISU was attractive then and for some time afterwards. Things have changes significantly over time, and not for the better. Today we are fighting just to keep our members' wages more than slightly above minimum wage."

Local 1110 President Chuck Carver said the union is also concerned about positions going unfilled, which leaves a higher burden on remaining employees.

"We have many Local 1110 members that wanted to be here but because of staff shortages and not wanting to increase the workload on their co-workers, they stayed doing their essential work," he said.

Union contracts are available on the university’s human resources webpage, under the "supervisors" tab. New wage rates went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, but the speakers said the administration had implemented wages that the union members had rejected in a vote.

There are two other AFSCME locals at ISU, representing clerical and health care workers. Their contracts expire June 30.

This story will be updated.

