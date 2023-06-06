NORMAL — Heartland Community College student Rodney Billerbeck II was awarded the 2023 Gigi Campbell Student Trustee Excellence Scholarship.

Billerbeck was the former student trustee at Heartland from 2022 to 2023. During his tenure, he was actively involved on campus, serving as a student ambassador and participating in Professional Agriculture Students and Collegiate Future Business Leaders of America. He won national titles in both clubs.

He will pursue an agriculture business degree at Illinois State University in the fall.

The scholarship recognizes the Illinois community college system's outstanding student board members. The scholarship award is presented by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association.

According to HCC, to achieve this award, Billerbeck made notable efforts to communicate with students and provide a viable means for feedback from the student body; was a functioning member of the board of trustees; took part in discussions at both open meetings and closed sessions; and devoted a significant amount of time to community serving during his enrollment.

He also acted in the best interest of students, the college and the system; has knowledge of the issues students face through interaction with student government and campus organizations; has reported on the problems and accomplishments of individual students and student organizations at board meetings; and was an asset to the board and the college, HCC said.

Billerbeck was recognized for this achievement at the Annual Illinois Community College Trustees Association Award Banquet that was held at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, where he was presented with a $500 scholarship award.

