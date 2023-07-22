BLOOMINGTON — State Farm announced the recipients of the 2023 State Companies Foundation Scholarship.
The foundation awards 100 four-year scholarships to the legal dependents of State Farm employees, agents, and retirees. The competition is conducted through the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
This year's recipients are as follows:
- Abhay Hiredesai; child of Naren Hiredesai
- Adithya Sathyamurthy; child of Rajeswari Sathyamurthy
- Akash Anbu; child of Kalaiselvi Rangasamy
- Alexis Leathery; child of David Leathery
- Allison Zastrow; child of Becky Zastrow
- Anne Dunne; child of Sean Dunne
- Annalise Jacobsen; child of Ernst Jacobsen
- Avani Rai; child of Brahmananda Rai
- Benjamin Heinz; child of Doug Heinz
- Carter Bergeron; child of Ken Bergeron
- Chloe French; child of Randy and Theresea French
- Connor Cox; child of Tom Cox
- Connor Henson-Stroud; child of Janae Henson
- Elijah Lewis; child of Sherman Lewis
- Ella McCully; child of Matt McCully
- Gabriel Wilson; child of Nate Wilson
- Gokul Balaji; child of Balaji Ranganathan & Pratheepa Murali
- Jocelyn Nelson; child of Ted Nelson
- Kallen Robertson; child of Kathy Robertson
- Khushi Galpalli; child of Goverdhan & Suchitra Galpalli
- Lillian Miller; child of Scott Miller
- Luke Dederich; child of Jason Dederich
- Mackenzie Winter; child of Tim Winter
- Margaret Feely; child of John Feely
- Matthew Wade; child of Scott & Stacy Wade
- Matthew Antonacci; child of William Antonacci
- Matthew Beigie; child of Sue Beigie
- Reese Mahoney; child of Patrick Mahoney
- Revanth Poondru; child of Sneha Vemula
- Riya Prasade; child of Parag Prasade
- Satvika Boyina; child of Srividya Boyina
- Seth Lambert; child of Nicole Lambert
- Sirihaasa Nallamothu; child of Sateesh Nallamothu
- Taylor Huffington; child of Tom & Tammy Huffington
- Thomas S. Park; child of Thomas H. Park