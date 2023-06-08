NORMAL — Heartland Community College student Andria Merkle was named the recipient of the $500 Gregg Chadwick Student Service Scholarship.

The scholarship, established by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, was given to Merkle based on her commitment to volunteer service and her dedication to the enrichment of others, according to a news release.

All currently enrolled students at ICCTA member colleges are eligible to participate in the scholarship competition. Each college may submit one entry per academic year.

Merkle recently completed her first year at the college, during which time she coordinated several on-campus events, including an election party for the Political Science Club and collaborating with the YWCA during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, leading to a drive for hygiene supplies with a total of $700 in donations.

Merkle also hosted the first-ever Nostalgic November event for Heartland's Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. This spring she was elected as Heartland's student trustee and was seated April 25.

The scholarship honors the legacy of longtime Heartland Community College Trustee Greg Chadwick, who died in the summer of 2021. He served as chair of Heartland's District 540 Board of Trustees as well as president of the ICCTA.

He also served on the HCC Board of Trustees since 2002 and was elected chair of the board in 2009. He served the ICCTA in previous roles as treasurer from 2009-10; chair of the Government Relations and Public Policy Committee from 2017-19; and vice president from 2019-20. He also served as chief operating officer at Marcfirst in Normal.