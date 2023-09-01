NORMAL — Evan Kraft of Towanda; Payton Wiltz of Lexington; and Austin Russow of Heyworth were announced as Jim Rutherford Conservation Scholarship award winners.

Kraft is the son of Mark and Jackie Kraft. He is a student at Normal Community High School and plans to pursue an agribusiness degree at Illinois State University. He is active in FFA as a membership and team leader office; is a National Honor Society member; and runs for the cross country and boys track and field teams. He has been a state record book winner in wildlife management and earned his state degree.

Wiltz is the son of Brian and Mandy Wiltz. He attends Lexington High School and plans to pursue an agriculture degree at a local junior college. He is an FFA member and has served as sentinel, reporter, secretary and vice president. He also is a NHS member, has earned his state FFA degree, and is active on his family farm.

Russow is the son of Eric and Cara Russow. He is a student at Heyworth High School and plans to purse an agribusiness degree at an Illinois college program. He is an FFA member and chapter officer, a NHS and 4-H member, a track team member and a livestock judging team member.

