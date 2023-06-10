TOLUCA — Andrea Knack and Joel Dohleman of Minonk were announced as recipients of the Toluca Rotary "Service Above Self" Scholarships.

Knack is the daughter of Norman Knack and Kristy Harp of Minonk. Knack was the acting voice for the student body and implemented a recycling program throughout the Fieldcrest schools. She plans to attend Illinois Central College and then Iowa State to study animal science in hopes of having a career as a veterinarian.

Dohleman is the son of Katy Dohleman and Derik Bickerman of Minonk. He has been training as an EMT and plans to attend the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana to study biology/pre-med. He was a student representative for the school board and plans to become a physician's assistant.

Ava Meierhofer received the Toluca Rotary Club Middle School Scholarship. She is the daughter of Meleesa Meierhofer of Minonk. Meierhofer was involved in volleyball, choir, Scholastic Bowl and Renaissance while in middle school, and participated in Fieldcrest High School plays and musicals.

