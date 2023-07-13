SCHOLARSHIPS

Deutsch Family Scholarship

LINCOLN —Abigail Steffens of Lincoln was announced as a winner of the Deutsch Family Scholarship Program funded by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits.

Abigail is the child of Jason Steffens. She is majoring in speech pathology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Abigail has participated in several school and community activities throughout her academic career.

Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits established the scholarship program to reward the academic excellence of their employees’ children. Recipients are selected by Career Opportunities Through Education Inc., a nonprofit scholarship service organization headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The selection criteria includes academic performance, school and community activities, work experience and a recommendation.