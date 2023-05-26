Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Olympia High School 2023 Scholarship recipients

STANFORD — The Olympia High School 2023 Awards assembly was held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 15.

The Illinois State Scholars were named at the event and include Andrew Carroll, Chrystal Cornwell, Andria Ewalt, Logan Farquhar, Edwin Hohulin, Elliott Hohulin, Taylor Huffington, Abigail Litwiller and Luke Pratt.

The Susan Schuber Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Maggie McNalis.

The Bank of Pontiac $1,000 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Edwin Hohulin.

The American Legion Post 913 Higher Education $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Edwin Hohulin, Taylor Huffington and Luke Pratt.

The American Legion 913 Dual Credit $250 Scholarship was awarded to Rylie Passmore and Samantha Williams.

The Hopedale Medical Complex Scholarships went to Luke Pratt, Abigail Litwiller and Madeline Conway. Pratt received the $1,000 Orville Augsburger/Dorene Oehler Scholarship, Litwiller received the $2,000 John Rossi Memorial Nursing Scholarship and Conway received the $2,000 Donna Bitner Springer Nursing Scholarship.

The Scott Brown Memorial Scholarship Fund was awarded to McKenzie Banister and Emily Mayberry.

Kyla Birky, Madeline Conway and Luke Pratt received the Ministerial Alliance Scholarship.

The Dale Smith Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Chrystal Cornwell.

Jayson Michel received the $550 Douglas Blair Scholarship, which is awarded to a recipient going into the education field.

A $1,000 Hopedale Betterment Association Scholarship was awarded to Luke Pratt.

Two $1,5000 scholarships from Stanford Christian Church were given to Lexy Douglas and Luke Pratt.

OEA Educator Scholarships worth $750 were awarded to Sydney Spencer and Maggie McNalis.

Taylor Huffington received the $20,000 National Merit Scholarship Corporation from the State Farm Companies Foundation.

Supitcha Siltman was awarded the School to Work Scholarship.

The Army National Guard Scholarship awarded Xzavier Kell, Brody Neuhaus and Clayton Mortimer.

Several department awards were also given out. Brook Rogers and Keagan Meserole were recognized for the Ag Department; Javin Bruder and Elijah Smith for the Industrial Tech/STEM Department; Sarah Larkin and Robyn Baker from the Art Department; Gunnar Wilson and Gabe Demling from the Business Department; and Andrew Carroll and Annabelle Birkey from the Computer Department.

Mason Newton and Julia Collins received awards from the English Department; McKenna Morton and Ash Matheny, German Department; Javin Bruder and Amy Dederich, Spanish Department; Elijah Bishop and Andrew Carroll, Math Department; Ainsley Mahoney and Luke Pratt, Science Department; Ainsley Mahoney and Logan Demling, Social Studies; Julia Collins and Mason Ashworth, Music Department; Delaney Smith and Madison Barnes, Family Consumer Science; and Carmen Alfaya, Lina Kang, Cheyenne Kaspers and Irati Zaldua, Certificate of Completion.