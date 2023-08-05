PONTIAC — The Livingston County Home, Community and Education Association awarded two $1,000 student scholarships for 2023.

Students Christopher Corrigan and Libby Larkin of Pontiac were the recipients. Both are 2023 graduates of Pontiac Township High School.

Corrigan will attend Joliet Junior College, majoring in agribusiness and turf management. His parents are Mark and Anne Corrigan.

Larkin is majoring in ag business and precision ag technology at Hawkeye Community College. Her parents are Dale and Jenny Larkin.

The scholarship is open to any student who graduated or will graduate from a Livingston County High School or who resides in Livingston County prior to college or university attendance. Students must be enrolled as a full-time student in an accredited two- or four-year college.

The scholarships are funded partially through donations made by family and friends of deceased HCE members.

This year's judges were Shirley Meenen and Peg Blunier of Pleasant Ridge HCE; Joyce Hillman of Rooks Creek Starlighters HCE; and Jean Gaspardo of Long Point HCE.

Contact 815-657-8385 or rsmeenen@maxwire.net, or talk to your guidance counselor at school for more information.

