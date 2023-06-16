MELVIN — The 2023 Miss Ford County Fair Queen Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26, in the dance building on the fairgrounds in Melvin.

Four contestants will be competing for the title of Miss Ford County 2023, including Maci Kingren, Abigail Sizemore, Hailey Whipple and Isabelle Kinder.

Kingren, 19, of Paxton, is a 2022 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and attends the University of Illinois through the Parkland Pathways program, majoring in agribusiness. She is the daughter of Bobby and Olivia Kingren and Laura and Tom Proctor.

Sizemore, 20, of Gibson City, is a 2021 graduate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. She is studying nursing at Olivet Nazarene University. She is the daughter of Mark and Gena Sizemore.

Whipple, 17, of Gibson City, will be senior this year at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. She plans to pursue a career in education or social work. She is the daughter of Holly Hawn.

Kinder, 18, of Paxton, is a 2023 graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. She plans to become a florist. She is the daughter of Tim and Stephanie Kinder.

Miss Ford County 2022 was Gracelyn Greenburg, the daughter of Kelly Reitz and Matt and Kristi Greenburg. She is a recent graduate of Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and plans to attend college in the fall to study nursing.

The 2023 Ford County Fair will take place at the fairgrounds from June 25 through July 1.

Visit fordcountyfair.org for more information.

Photos: Preserving agriculture at the McLean County Fair for our children 080721-blm-loc-4fair 080721-blm-loc-3fair 080721-blm-loc-5fair 080721-blm-loc-6fair 080721-blm-loc-7fair 080721-blm-loc-8fair 080721-blm-loc-1fair 080721-blm-loc-2fair 080621-blm-loc-1fair 080621-blm-loc-2fair 080621-blm-loc-3fair 080521-blm-loc-7fair 080521-blm-loc-8fair 080421-blm-loc-2fair 080521-blm-loc-3fair 080521-blm-loc-4fair 080521-blm-loc-5fair 080521-blm-loc-6fair 080521-blm-loc-1fair IT'S COUNTY FAIR TIME MCLEAN COUNTY FAIR PREP CONTINUES