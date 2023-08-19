CLINTON — Thirty-seven DeWitt County 4-H members participated in the 4-H General Project Show held Aug. 13 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Volunteer judges named 10 DeWitt County 4-H members Champion, Reserve Champion and Inspire award winners. The judges evaluate project exhibits and give 4-H members an opportunity to show off their skills and expertise while benefiting from the expertise of knowledgeable adults.