BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Soybean Association announced its 2023 class of summer interns.
The interns are five students representing Illinois State University and the University of Illinois. They will work with directors, managers and coordinators throughout the organization.
The interns include Ainsley Peterson, UIUC; Shelby Stoner, ISU; Mattie Lieb, ISU; Emma Peters, UIUC; and Anita Sharkey, ISU.
Peterson has a bachelor's degree in agricultural and consumer economics, and agricultural leadership, education and communications. She will serve the ISA Government Relations and Communications Department, assisting with Illinois Field & Bean magazine production, creating social media content and attending ASA board meetings and hill visits.
Stoner has a bachelor's degree in agronomy management and plans to pursue a master's in applied science with a focus in agronomy. She will support the ISA agronomy team by assisting with field days, crop reports and Soy Envoy content, and will help create blogs on the ILSoyAdvisor website.
Lieb is a senior at ISU studying agriculture communications and leadership, and plans to pursue a master's after her December graduation. She will join the ISA communications team and assist with creating social media content, Illinois Field & Bean magazine production, and press release development.
Peters is studying agriculture and consumer economics with a minor in animal science. She will work with the ISA market development and government relations teams, assisting with trade team visits, industry contact building and Farm Progress Show planning.
Sharkey is studying public relations and marketing. She will work with the ISA agronomy and communications teams, assisting with Illinois Field & Bean magazine production, agronomic-focused communications, ILSoyAdvisor media relations, and Soy Envoy content.