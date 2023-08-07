CLINTON — Ninety-eight 4-H members from DeWitt County exhibited over 500 projects in aerospace, cooking, horticulture, woodworking, poultry, sheep and more.
Judges selected 107 projects as a state fair delegate or alternate. The livestock show selected champion and reserve champions from the several projects exhibited.
Many of the winners from DeWitt, Macon and Piatt 4-H will also be representing at the Illinois State Fair.
This is how those members did:
Animal Science
- Reserve Champion Animal 1-2 Years Science Exhibit - Callia Meyen
- Champion Animal Science 3+ Years Exhibit - Lexi Merriman
- State Fair Delegates for Animal Science - Callia Meyen, Lexi Merriman
- State Fair Alternates for Animal Science - Gideon Craft, Phoebe Craft
- State Fair Delegate for Vet Science - Lexi Merriman
- State Fair Alternates for Vet Science - Chloe Barth, Olivia Hawkins
Civic Engagement
- Best of Show Civic Engagement – Henry Nichols
- Champion Civic Engagement 2 Exhibit – Emily Drozs
- Champion Collection Exhibit– Henry Nichols
- Champion Do Your Own Thing Exhibit – Kaylynn Burden
- Champion Family Heritage Exhibit – Chloe Barth
- Champion Passport to the World Exhibit – Anton Meyen
- State Fair Delegate for Civic Engagement – Emily Drozs
- State Fair Delegate for Family Heritage – Chloe Barth
- State Fair Alternate for Family Heritage – Cooper Nichols
- State Fair Delegate for Passport to the World – Anton Meyen
Creative Arts
- Best of Show Creative Arts (Communications, Theatre Arts, & Interior Design) – Tayanna Meyen
- Best of Show Creative Arts (Photography/Video) – Katherine Cunningham
- Best of Show Creative Arts (Clothing & Textiles) – Callia Meyen
- Champion Creative Writing Exhibit – Sirena Troutt
- Champion Interior Design Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen
- Reserve Champion Photography 1 Exhibit – Lillian Elsea
- Champion Photography 2 Exhibit – Katherine Cunningham
- Champion Photography 3 Exhibit – Chloe Barth
- Champion Food Decorating Intermediate Exhibit – Lillian Elsea
- Champion Clay Exhibit – Anton Meyen
- Champion Computer-Generated Art Exhibit – Piper Rossio
- Champion Fiber Exhibit – Anton Meyen
- Reserve Champion Fiber Exhibit – Callia Meyen
- Champion Plastic Exhibit – Anton Meyen
- Champion Plastic Block Exhibit – Phoebe Craft
- Champion Leather – Carter Herring
- Champion Nature Exhibit – Katherine Cunningham
- Champion 2D Paper Exhibit – Bailey Rogers
- Champion Quilting Level 1 Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen
- Champion 3-D Design/Mixed Medi Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen
- Champion Wood Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen
- Champion Scrapbooking Beginning Exhibit – Lillian Hammer
- Champion Scrapbooking Intermediate Exhibit – Emily Drozs
- Champion STEAM Clothing 1 Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen
- Champion STEAM Clothing 2 Exhibit – Callia Meyen
- State Fair Delegate for Communications – Sirena Troutt
- State Fair Delegates for Interior Design – Gideon Craft, Tayanna Meyen
- State Fair Alternate for Interior Design – Phoebe Craft
- State Fair Delegate for Theatre Arts – Emily Drozs
- State Fair Delegates for Photography – Chloe Barth, Katherine Cunningham, Lillian Elsea
- State Fair Alternates for Photography – Phoebe Craft, Lillian Hammer, Shelby Krutke, Owen Rexshell
- State Fair Delegates for Food Decorating – Lillian Elsea, Lillian Hammer
- State Fair Delegates for Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper of Glass – Katherine Cunningham, Justeen Meier
- Sate Fair Delegate for Clay – Anton Meyen
- State Fair Delegate for Computer-Generated Art – Piper Rossio
- State Fair Delegates for Glass/Plastic – Phoebe Craft, Anton Meyen
- State Fair Delegate for Leather – Carter Herring
- State Fair Delegate for Metal – Anton Meyen
- State Fair Delegate for Nature – Katherine Cunningham
- State Fair Delegate for 2D Paper – Bailey Rogers
- State Fair Delegate for 3D Paper – Anton Meyen
- State Fair Delegate for Quilting Level 1 – Tayanna Meyen
- State Fair Delegate for 3-D Design/Mixed Media – Tayanna Meyen
- State Fair Delegate for Wood – Tayanna Meyen
- State Fair Delegates for Scrapbooking – Emily Drozs, Lillian Hammer
- State Fair Alternate for Food Decorating – Phoebe Craft
- State Fair Alternates for Chalk, Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass – Alicia Trimble, Sirena Troutt
- State Fair Alternate for Clay – Mary Brown
- State Fair Alternates for Fiber – Morgan Drozs, Callia Meyen
- State Fair Alternates for Glass/Plastic – Emily Drozs, Lillian Hammer,
- State Fair Alternate for Metal – Mary Brown, Lillian Hammer
- State Fair Alternates for Nature – Lillian Hammer, Carter Herring
- State Fair Alternates for 3D Paper – Callia Meyen, Nolan Rhodes
- State Fair Alternates for Quilting Level 1 – Gideon Craft, Phoebe Craft
- State Fair Alternate for 3-D Design/Mixed Media – Lillian Hammer, Carter Herring
- State Fair Alternates for Wood – Katherine Cunningham, Owen Rexshell
- State Fair Alternates for Scrapbooking – Kaylynn Burden, Clara Weedman
- State Fair Delegates for STEAM Clothing – Callia Meyen, Tayanna Meyen
- State Fair Alternates for STEAM Clothing - Kayden Black, Bailey Walters
Environmental Sciences
- Best of Show Environmental Sciences – Anton Meyen
- Champion Forestry Exhibit – Emily Drozs
- Champion Geology Innovation Exhibit – Anton Meyen
- Champion Natural Resources Exhibit – Emily Drozs
- Champion Natural Resources or Outdoor Adventures Innovation Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen
- Champion Wildlife Exhibit – Chloe Barth
- Champion Weather Exhibit – Bailey Rogers
- Champion Hunting & Outdoor Skills Exhibit – Preston Wikoff
- Champion Shooting Sports Archery Exhibit – Emily Drozs
- State Fair Delegate for Forestry – Emily Drozs
- State Fair Delegate for Geology – Adara Meyen
- State Fair Delegates for Natural Resources/Outdoor Adventures – Emily Drozs, Tayanna Meyen
- State Fair Delegate for Sportsfishing/Wildlife – Chloe Barth
- State Fair Delegate for Weather – Bailey Rogers
- State Fair Delegates for Shooting Sports – Emily Drozs, Preston Wikoff
Food Systems
- Best of Show Food Systems – Anton Meyen
- Champion Floriculture A Exhibit – Chloe Barth
- Champion Floriculture Display – Anton Meyen
- Champion Herb Display Exhibit – Chloe Barth
- Champion Vegetable/Fruit Display Exhibit – Mike Toohill
- Champion Vegetable Plate Exhibit – Alicia Trimble
- Champion Fruit Plate Exhibit – Jamie Toohill
- State Fair Delegates for Floriculture – Chloe Barth, Anton Meyen
- State Fair Delegates for Vegetable Gardening – Alicia Trimble, Jamie Toohill, Mike Toohill
Healthy Living & Nutrition
- Champion Child Development Exhibit – Lillian Hammer
- Champion Cooking 101-Cereal Bars Exhibit - Cari Aughenbaugh
- State Fair Delegate for Child Development – Lillian Hammer
- State Fair Delegates for Foods – Cami Aughenbaugh, Cari Aughenbaugh, Chloe Barth, Kaylynn Burden, Owen Rexshell, Bailey Rogers, Beau Steinberg
- State Fair Alternates for Foods – Lillian Elsea, Annabell Hamblen
STEM
- Best of Show STEM (Technology) – Owen Rexshell
- Champion Computer Science Exhibit – Owen Rexshell
- Champion Small Engines Exhibit – Preston Wikoff
- Champion Garden Tractor Operator – Wayd Wright
- Champion Tractor Operator Advanced – Wyatt Willis
- Champion Welding Exhibit – Anton Meyen
- Champion Woodworking Exhibits – Kayden Black, Makailah Blacklidge
- State Fair Delegates for Aerospace – Brody Soliday, David Spinner
- State Fair Delegates for Computer Science – Owen Rexshell
- State Fair Delegates for Electricity – Carter Herring, Braxden Soliday
- State Fair Delegate for Small Engines – Preston Wikoff
- State Fair Delegates for Tractor – Carter Herring, Joshua Wilson
- State Fair Delegates for Welding – Olivia Hawkins, Anton Meyen
- State Fair Delegates for Woodworking – Kayden Black, Brody Soliday
- State Fair Alternates for Aerospace – Bailey Rogers, Landen Soliday
- State Fair Alternate for Tractor – Olivia Hawkins
- State Fair Alternate for Welding – Brody Soliday
- State Fair Alternates for Woodworking – Kaden Dennis, Joshua Wilson
Beef
- Champion High % Simmental Heifer – Knox Rutledge
- Champion Low % Simmental Heifer – Knox Rutledge
- Champion AOB Heifer – Ethan Smith
- Reserve Champion AOB Heifer – Emily Atten
- Champion Commercial Heifer – Hannah Niesen
- Grand Champion Heifer – Knox Rutledge
- 3rd Overall Heifer – Ethan Smith
- 4th Overall Heifer – Knox Rutledge
- Champion Pair of Heifers – Knox Rutledge
- Jr. Showmanship – Knox Rutledge
- Champion Hereford Steer –Ty Smith
- Champion Simmental Steer – Alex Smith
- Champion AOB Steer – Houston Stapleton
- Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Knox Rutledge
- Champion Crossbred Steer – Emily Atten
- Grand Champion Market Animal – Houston Stapleton
- Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal – Emily Atten
- 3rd Overall Steer – Knox Rutledge
- 4th Overall Steer – Alex Smith
- 5th Overall Steer – Ty Smith
- Champion Pair of Steers – Alex Smith
- Champion Rate of Gain Market – Alex Smith
- Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Market – Emily Atten
Goats
- Reserve Grand Champion Meat Buck –Stephanie Niesen
- Grand Champion Dairy Buck – Hannah Niesen
- Grand Champion Dairy Doe – Hannah Niesen
- Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Doe – Lillian Elsea
- Grand Champion Meat Wether – Beau Steinberg
- Grand Champion Market Doe – Beau Steinberg
- Supreme Champion Market Goat – Beau Steinberg
- Reserve Supreme Champion Market Goat – Beau Steinberg
- Grand Champion Mother & Kid – Hannah Niesen
- Reserve Grand Champion Mother & Kid – Lillian Elsea
- Jr. Showmanship – Lilly Boyer
- Int. Showmanship – Lillian Elsea
Poultry
- Grand Champion Standard Hen – Lilly Boyer
- Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cock – Lucy Smith
- Grand Champion Standard Cockerel – Aiden Smith
- Grand Champion Standard Pullet– Aiden Smith
- Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Hen – Lillian Elsea
- Grand Champion Bantam Cock –Aiden Smith
- Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Cock – Asher Smith
- Grand Champion Bantam Cockerel –Lydia Worsham
- Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Cockerel – Lydia Worsham
- Grand Champion Bantam Pullet – Asher Smith
- Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Pullet – Aiden Smith
- Grand Champion Miscellaneous/Commercial Poultry – Merle Morgan
- Reserve Grand Champion Miscellaneous/Commercial Poultry – Lilly Boyer
- Grand Champion Turkey – Gideon Craft
- Reserve Grand Champion Waterfowl – Lillian Elsea
- Best of Show – Aiden Smith
- Jr. Poultry Showmanship – Annabell Hamblen
- Int. Poultry Showmanship – Lydia Worsham
Rabbits
- Reserve Grand Champion Buck – Paisley Dinscore
- Best 4 Class – Paisley Dinscore
- Best Opposite Sex 4 Class – Annabell Hamblen
- Jr. Showmanship – Jebidiah Baize
- Prettiest Rabbit – Annabell Hamblen
Sheep
- Reserve Supreme Champion Ram – Jackson Hentz
- Int. Showmanship – Stephanie Niesen
- Reserve Champion Market Ewe –Stephanie Niesen
- Champion Crossbred Ram – Peyton Brown
- Champion Suffolk Ram – Jackson Hentz
- Champion Katahdin Ewe – Hannah Niesen
Swine
- Champion Berkshire Gilt – Preston Howell
- Champion Crossbred Gilt – Leah Mills
- Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt – Ethan Smith
- Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt – Brett Young
- Champion Hampshire Gilt – Davis Howell
- Reserve Champion Spot Gilt – Bailey Rogers
- Champion Tamworth Gilt – Preston Howell
- Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Brett Young
- Champion Berkshire Barrow – Brett Young
- Champion Crossbred Barrow – Ty Smith
- Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow – Sarah Mills
- Champion Duroc Barrow – Davis Howell
- Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow – Leah Mills
- Champion Hampshire Barrow – Preston Howell
- Champion Landrace Barrow – Davis Howell
- Champion Spot Barrow – Brett Young
- Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Rayann Vinson
- Reserve Jr. Showmanship – Asher Smith
- Int. Showmanship – Leah Mills
- Reserve Int. Showmanship – Preston Howell
- Reserve Sr. Showmanship – Sarah Mills
- Grand Champion Gilt – Leah Mills
- Fourth Place Overall Gilt – Ethan Smith
- Fifth Place Overall Gilt – Brett Young
- Grand Champion Barrow – Brett Young
- Reserve Grand Champion Barrow – Ty Smith
- Third Place Overall Barrow – Sarah Mills
- Fourth Place Overall Barrow – Rayann Vinson
- Fifth Place Overall Barrow – Davis Howell
- Grand Champion Market Gilt – Davis Howell
- Reserve Grand Champion Market Gilt – Leah Mills
