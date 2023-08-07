CLINTON — Ninety-eight 4-H members from DeWitt County exhibited over 500 projects in aerospace, cooking, horticulture, woodworking, poultry, sheep and more.

Judges selected 107 projects as a state fair delegate or alternate. The livestock show selected champion and reserve champions from the several projects exhibited.

Many of the winners from DeWitt, Macon and Piatt 4-H will also be representing at the Illinois State Fair.

This is how those members did:

Animal Science

Reserve Champion Animal 1-2 Years Science Exhibit - Callia Meyen

Champion Animal Science 3+ Years Exhibit - Lexi Merriman

State Fair Delegates for Animal Science - Callia Meyen, Lexi Merriman

State Fair Alternates for Animal Science - Gideon Craft, Phoebe Craft

State Fair Delegate for Vet Science - Lexi Merriman

State Fair Alternates for Vet Science - Chloe Barth, Olivia Hawkins

Civic Engagement

Best of Show Civic Engagement – Henry Nichols

Champion Civic Engagement 2 Exhibit – Emily Drozs

Champion Collection Exhibit– Henry Nichols

Champion Do Your Own Thing Exhibit – Kaylynn Burden

Champion Family Heritage Exhibit – Chloe Barth

Champion Passport to the World Exhibit – Anton Meyen

State Fair Delegate for Civic Engagement – Emily Drozs

State Fair Delegate for Family Heritage – Chloe Barth

State Fair Alternate for Family Heritage – Cooper Nichols

State Fair Delegate for Passport to the World – Anton Meyen

Creative Arts

Best of Show Creative Arts (Communications, Theatre Arts, & Interior Design) – Tayanna Meyen

Best of Show Creative Arts (Photography/Video) – Katherine Cunningham

Best of Show Creative Arts (Clothing & Textiles) – Callia Meyen

Champion Creative Writing Exhibit – Sirena Troutt

Champion Interior Design Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen

Reserve Champion Photography 1 Exhibit – Lillian Elsea

Champion Photography 2 Exhibit – Katherine Cunningham

Champion Photography 3 Exhibit – Chloe Barth

Champion Food Decorating Intermediate Exhibit – Lillian Elsea

Champion Clay Exhibit – Anton Meyen

Champion Computer-Generated Art Exhibit – Piper Rossio

Champion Fiber Exhibit – Anton Meyen

Reserve Champion Fiber Exhibit – Callia Meyen

Champion Plastic Exhibit – Anton Meyen

Champion Plastic Block Exhibit – Phoebe Craft

Champion Leather – Carter Herring

Champion Nature Exhibit – Katherine Cunningham

Champion 2D Paper Exhibit – Bailey Rogers

Champion Quilting Level 1 Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen

Champion 3-D Design/Mixed Medi Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen

Champion Wood Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen

Champion Scrapbooking Beginning Exhibit – Lillian Hammer

Champion Scrapbooking Intermediate Exhibit – Emily Drozs

Champion STEAM Clothing 1 Sewn Non-Clothing Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen

Champion STEAM Clothing 2 Exhibit – Callia Meyen

State Fair Delegate for Communications – Sirena Troutt

State Fair Delegates for Interior Design – Gideon Craft, Tayanna Meyen

State Fair Alternate for Interior Design – Phoebe Craft

State Fair Delegate for Theatre Arts – Emily Drozs

State Fair Delegates for Photography – Chloe Barth, Katherine Cunningham, Lillian Elsea

State Fair Alternates for Photography – Phoebe Craft, Lillian Hammer, Shelby Krutke, Owen Rexshell

State Fair Delegates for Food Decorating – Lillian Elsea, Lillian Hammer

State Fair Delegates for Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper of Glass – Katherine Cunningham, Justeen Meier

Sate Fair Delegate for Clay – Anton Meyen

State Fair Delegate for Computer-Generated Art – Piper Rossio

State Fair Delegates for Glass/Plastic – Phoebe Craft, Anton Meyen

State Fair Delegate for Leather – Carter Herring

State Fair Delegate for Metal – Anton Meyen

State Fair Delegate for Nature – Katherine Cunningham

State Fair Delegate for 2D Paper – Bailey Rogers

State Fair Delegate for 3D Paper – Anton Meyen

State Fair Delegate for Quilting Level 1 – Tayanna Meyen

State Fair Delegate for 3-D Design/Mixed Media – Tayanna Meyen

State Fair Delegate for Wood – Tayanna Meyen

State Fair Delegates for Scrapbooking – Emily Drozs, Lillian Hammer

State Fair Alternate for Food Decorating – Phoebe Craft

State Fair Alternates for Chalk, Carbon/Pigment on Canvas, Paper or Glass – Alicia Trimble, Sirena Troutt

State Fair Alternate for Clay – Mary Brown

State Fair Alternates for Fiber – Morgan Drozs, Callia Meyen

State Fair Alternates for Glass/Plastic – Emily Drozs, Lillian Hammer,

State Fair Alternate for Metal – Mary Brown, Lillian Hammer

State Fair Alternates for Nature – Lillian Hammer, Carter Herring

State Fair Alternates for 3D Paper – Callia Meyen, Nolan Rhodes

State Fair Alternates for Quilting Level 1 – Gideon Craft, Phoebe Craft

State Fair Alternate for 3-D Design/Mixed Media – Lillian Hammer, Carter Herring

State Fair Alternates for Wood – Katherine Cunningham, Owen Rexshell

State Fair Alternates for Scrapbooking – Kaylynn Burden, Clara Weedman

State Fair Delegates for STEAM Clothing – Callia Meyen, Tayanna Meyen

State Fair Alternates for STEAM Clothing - Kayden Black, Bailey Walters

Environmental Sciences

Best of Show Environmental Sciences – Anton Meyen

Champion Forestry Exhibit – Emily Drozs

Champion Geology Innovation Exhibit – Anton Meyen

Champion Natural Resources Exhibit – Emily Drozs

Champion Natural Resources or Outdoor Adventures Innovation Exhibit – Tayanna Meyen

Champion Wildlife Exhibit – Chloe Barth

Champion Weather Exhibit – Bailey Rogers

Champion Hunting & Outdoor Skills Exhibit – Preston Wikoff

Champion Shooting Sports Archery Exhibit – Emily Drozs

State Fair Delegate for Forestry – Emily Drozs

State Fair Delegate for Geology – Adara Meyen

State Fair Delegates for Natural Resources/Outdoor Adventures – Emily Drozs, Tayanna Meyen

State Fair Delegate for Sportsfishing/Wildlife – Chloe Barth

State Fair Delegate for Weather – Bailey Rogers

State Fair Delegates for Shooting Sports – Emily Drozs, Preston Wikoff

Food Systems

Best of Show Food Systems – Anton Meyen

Champion Floriculture A Exhibit – Chloe Barth

Champion Floriculture Display – Anton Meyen

Champion Herb Display Exhibit – Chloe Barth

Champion Vegetable/Fruit Display Exhibit – Mike Toohill

Champion Vegetable Plate Exhibit – Alicia Trimble

Champion Fruit Plate Exhibit – Jamie Toohill

State Fair Delegates for Floriculture – Chloe Barth, Anton Meyen

State Fair Delegates for Vegetable Gardening – Alicia Trimble, Jamie Toohill, Mike Toohill

Healthy Living & Nutrition

Champion Child Development Exhibit – Lillian Hammer

Champion Cooking 101-Cereal Bars Exhibit - Cari Aughenbaugh

State Fair Delegate for Child Development – Lillian Hammer

State Fair Delegates for Foods – Cami Aughenbaugh, Cari Aughenbaugh, Chloe Barth, Kaylynn Burden, Owen Rexshell, Bailey Rogers, Beau Steinberg

State Fair Alternates for Foods – Lillian Elsea, Annabell Hamblen

STEM

Best of Show STEM (Technology) – Owen Rexshell

Champion Computer Science Exhibit – Owen Rexshell

Champion Small Engines Exhibit – Preston Wikoff

Champion Garden Tractor Operator – Wayd Wright

Champion Tractor Operator Advanced – Wyatt Willis

Champion Welding Exhibit – Anton Meyen

Champion Woodworking Exhibits – Kayden Black, Makailah Blacklidge

State Fair Delegates for Aerospace – Brody Soliday, David Spinner

State Fair Delegates for Computer Science – Owen Rexshell

State Fair Delegates for Electricity – Carter Herring, Braxden Soliday

State Fair Delegate for Small Engines – Preston Wikoff

State Fair Delegates for Tractor – Carter Herring, Joshua Wilson

State Fair Delegates for Welding – Olivia Hawkins, Anton Meyen

State Fair Delegates for Woodworking – Kayden Black, Brody Soliday

State Fair Alternates for Aerospace – Bailey Rogers, Landen Soliday

State Fair Alternate for Tractor – Olivia Hawkins

State Fair Alternate for Welding – Brody Soliday

State Fair Alternates for Woodworking – Kaden Dennis, Joshua Wilson

Beef

Champion High % Simmental Heifer – Knox Rutledge

Champion Low % Simmental Heifer – Knox Rutledge

Champion AOB Heifer – Ethan Smith

Reserve Champion AOB Heifer – Emily Atten

Champion Commercial Heifer – Hannah Niesen

Grand Champion Heifer – Knox Rutledge

3rd Overall Heifer – Ethan Smith

4th Overall Heifer – Knox Rutledge

Champion Pair of Heifers – Knox Rutledge

Jr. Showmanship – Knox Rutledge

Champion Hereford Steer –Ty Smith

Champion Simmental Steer – Alex Smith

Champion AOB Steer – Houston Stapleton

Reserve Champion AOB Steer – Knox Rutledge

Champion Crossbred Steer – Emily Atten

Grand Champion Market Animal – Houston Stapleton

Reserve Grand Champion Market Animal – Emily Atten

3rd Overall Steer – Knox Rutledge

4th Overall Steer – Alex Smith

5th Overall Steer – Ty Smith

Champion Pair of Steers – Alex Smith

Champion Rate of Gain Market – Alex Smith

Reserve Champion Rate of Gain Market – Emily Atten

Goats

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Buck –Stephanie Niesen

Grand Champion Dairy Buck – Hannah Niesen

Grand Champion Dairy Doe – Hannah Niesen

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Doe – Lillian Elsea

Grand Champion Meat Wether – Beau Steinberg

Grand Champion Market Doe – Beau Steinberg

Supreme Champion Market Goat – Beau Steinberg

Reserve Supreme Champion Market Goat – Beau Steinberg

Grand Champion Mother & Kid – Hannah Niesen

Reserve Grand Champion Mother & Kid – Lillian Elsea

Jr. Showmanship – Lilly Boyer

Int. Showmanship – Lillian Elsea

Poultry

Grand Champion Standard Hen – Lilly Boyer

Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cock – Lucy Smith

Grand Champion Standard Cockerel – Aiden Smith

Grand Champion Standard Pullet– Aiden Smith

Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Hen – Lillian Elsea

Grand Champion Bantam Cock –Aiden Smith

Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Cock – Asher Smith

Grand Champion Bantam Cockerel –Lydia Worsham

Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Cockerel – Lydia Worsham

Grand Champion Bantam Pullet – Asher Smith

Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Pullet – Aiden Smith

Grand Champion Miscellaneous/Commercial Poultry – Merle Morgan

Reserve Grand Champion Miscellaneous/Commercial Poultry – Lilly Boyer

Grand Champion Turkey – Gideon Craft

Reserve Grand Champion Waterfowl – Lillian Elsea

Best of Show – Aiden Smith

Jr. Poultry Showmanship – Annabell Hamblen

Int. Poultry Showmanship – Lydia Worsham

Rabbits

Reserve Grand Champion Buck – Paisley Dinscore

Best 4 Class – Paisley Dinscore

Best Opposite Sex 4 Class – Annabell Hamblen

Jr. Showmanship – Jebidiah Baize

Prettiest Rabbit – Annabell Hamblen

Sheep

Reserve Supreme Champion Ram – Jackson Hentz

Int. Showmanship – Stephanie Niesen

Reserve Champion Market Ewe –Stephanie Niesen

Champion Crossbred Ram – Peyton Brown

Champion Suffolk Ram – Jackson Hentz

Champion Katahdin Ewe – Hannah Niesen

Swine

Champion Berkshire Gilt – Preston Howell

Champion Crossbred Gilt – Leah Mills

Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt – Ethan Smith

Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt – Brett Young

Champion Hampshire Gilt – Davis Howell

Reserve Champion Spot Gilt – Bailey Rogers

Champion Tamworth Gilt – Preston Howell

Reserve Champion Yorkshire Gilt – Brett Young

Champion Berkshire Barrow – Brett Young

Champion Crossbred Barrow – Ty Smith

Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow – Sarah Mills

Champion Duroc Barrow – Davis Howell

Reserve Champion Duroc Barrow – Leah Mills

Champion Hampshire Barrow – Preston Howell

Champion Landrace Barrow – Davis Howell

Champion Spot Barrow – Brett Young

Champion Yorkshire Barrow – Rayann Vinson

Reserve Jr. Showmanship – Asher Smith

Int. Showmanship – Leah Mills

Reserve Int. Showmanship – Preston Howell

Reserve Sr. Showmanship – Sarah Mills

Grand Champion Gilt – Leah Mills

Fourth Place Overall Gilt – Ethan Smith

Fifth Place Overall Gilt – Brett Young

Grand Champion Barrow – Brett Young

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow – Ty Smith

Third Place Overall Barrow – Sarah Mills

Fourth Place Overall Barrow – Rayann Vinson

Fifth Place Overall Barrow – Davis Howell

Grand Champion Market Gilt – Davis Howell

Reserve Grand Champion Market Gilt – Leah Mills