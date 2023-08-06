BLOOMINGTON — Eight Olympia Middle School agriculture students exhibited several projects at the Section 9 FFA Show on Tuesday, July 25 for the first time in the program's history.

The school had more than 60 entries, including sheep, swine, goats, beef, rabbits, poultry and vegetables. Students learned about caring for animals and growing a garden in agriculture classes in the fall and spring semesters. Students spent several hours preparing their projects, growing in knowledge and building transferable skills and relationships.

Paislee Hoffman exhibited in several sheep classes and won first place in each Hampshire class she entered. She received Reserve Champion Ram with her yearling Hampshire ram.

Trayson Miller took home the Grand Overall Barrow award with his champion duroc pig and received champion crossbred gilt, reserve crossbred barrow and reserve in "All Other Breeds" category with his barrow.

Kamryn Rader won several classes in the sheep and goat divisions. She also exhibited cucumbers.

Luke Prestegaard and Clayton Grieder exhibited their swine at the show.

Kennedy Finchum exhibited her steer, which she earned through an interview process with the Logan County 4-H Beef Scramble committee.

Morgan Buatte exhibited several rabbits that she has raised with her family and showed her Yorkshire gilt in the swine show.

AJ Witham exhibited her ducks and swine.

Agricultural education instruction is delivered through classroom instruction, work-based learning programs and student leadership organizations like the National FFA Organization.

Photos: Sheep, goat, beef and dairy Costume Show during the McLean County 4-H Show.