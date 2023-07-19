51 student athletes from Heartland earn academic honors

NORMAL — The NJCAA announced the 2022-23 All-Academic Teams, recognizing student athletes across the country for dedication in the classroom.

Fifty-one Heartland Community College student athletes were honored for achieving a high GPA.

Heartland athletics set new high marks in the number of First-Team All-Academic honorees and a new high number of student athletes making all-academic teams overall.

Student athletes are eligible to earn academic honors by achieving an an overall GPA of 3.60 or higher for the 2022-23 academic year.

Those students are:

The first team receiving 4.0 GPAs includes Sam Antonacci, baseball; Grant Aten, baseball; Bobby Atkinson, baseball; Corey Boyette, baseball; Drew Martin, baseball; Jacob Pate, baseball; TJ Williams, baseball; Danielle Bogle, softball; Sadie Christensen, softball; Morgan Malone, softball; Raeghan Morefield, softball; Lauren Shively, softball; Amber Teimeyer, softball; Grace Wyman, softball; Emily Boyette, volleyball; Cece Carr, volleyball; Kaitlyn Conway, volleyball; Olivia Pippin, volleyball; Addysen Clark, cross country; Clare Holland, cross country; Taylor Joop, cross country; Grace Spoonhour, cross country; Zara Dominguez, soccer; Carla Martinez, soccer; Easton Rosen, cross country; and Reece Tennison, golf.

The second team receiving 3.80 to 3.99 GPAs includes Aidan McNamee, baseball; Jake Jakubowski, baseball; Nick Rainey, baseball; Tomas Barros, soccer; Mario Sapena, soccer; Ellie Downing, softball; Ellie Hill, soccer; Elle Knapp, cross country; Kalei McDaniel, cross country; and Jenni Slagel, volleyball.

The third team receiving 3.6 to 3.79 GPAs includes Will Fletcher, baseball; Ben Hartl, baseball; Daniel Mosele, baseball; Cale Steinbaugh, baseball; Michael Vitellaro, baseball; Luke Wright, baseball; Hugo Benavente, soccer; Alex Benitez, soccer; Marcos Fernandez, soccer; Michael Betancourt, cross country; Briar Nevills, cross country; Aaliyah Denius, volleyball; Lauren Strange, volleyball; Lydia Madrid, soccer; and Jackson Oliver, golf.

Nationally, 2,702 student athletes received NJCAA All-Academic first-team honors after achieving a 4.0 GPA, 3,347 students were named to the second team, and 4,117 were named to the third team.