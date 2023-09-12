BLOOMINGTON — Five people will be inducted into the Bloomington High School Hall of Fame, and three will be inducted into the District 87 Hall of Fame on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The inductees will also be recognized during the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 15.

The BHS inductees include James Ingold, W. Thomas Lawrence, Tim Romani, Russell Shirk and James Shirk. The district inductees are Jeff Lockenvitz, Barry Reilly, and Rigo Schmelzer.

Ingold graduated from BHS in 1981. He earned his bachelor's degree and certified public accountant certificate from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1985. His career began with Striegel Knobloch & Company, LLC, where he advanced to partner in 1994. He has volunteered with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as a participant and as a member of the area’s Board of Directors. He has also served as chairman of St. Jude's Bloomington Telethon and is now co-chairman of the Peoria Telethon. Ingold's fundraising efforts have raised $2 million for St. Jude. He is also involved with Habitat for Humanity of McLean County, Wesley United Methodist Church, Tinervin Family Foundation and Westminster Village Foundation.

Lawrence graduated from BHS in 1976 and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1980 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He joined Ernst & Young, LLP, in 1980 and retired in 2019 as the tax market leader of the Chicago tax practice. Lawrence served as the partner in charge of tax for clients such as Caterpillar and Johnson Controls, Inc. He also traveled extensively throughout the world while performing his job.

Romani graduated from BHS in 1980. He earned his degree from the University of Illinois before working for Gov. Jim Thompson, who asked Romani to head the building of Chicago’s Comiskey Park in 1987. Romani and his family then moved to Denver where he started Icon Venue Group. The firm's portfolio is the most extensive in the sports and entertainment industry as they have designed, constructed, commissioned and operated projects for NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS franchises. Romani is currently overseeing the development of a new stadium for AC Milan in Italy.

Russell Shirk graduated from BHS in 1947. Following his graduation, he attended the University of Southern California for one year before the death of his brother, Arlo. He then returned to Bloomington and enrolled at Illinois Wesleyan while helping his parents run Arlo’s Caramel Crisp Shop. In 1953, he launched Shirk Products, Inc., a manufacturing entity for Beer Nuts, which had been sold at the Caramel Crisp Shop, and in 1955, Beer Nuts, Inc. was founded. His interest and experience in sports led him to initiate and financially support IWU’s Shirk Center and Horenberger Field. Beer Nuts has been recognized as a hometown and American success story. Russell Shirk died in 1999.

James Shirk graduated from BHS in 1962. He earned his bachelor's degree in 1966 and law degree in 1969. After working as a lawyer in Chicago for one year, he returned to Bloomington to help with Shirk Products, Inc. and Beer Nuts, Inc. as vice president and general counsel. In 1981, he became president, CEO and managing director for the companies. For the past four decades, he has led the companies in diversification efforts, spreading family interests to real estate development, farm management, cable TV, trust and foundation administration, and commercial and residential warehousing.

Lockenvitz had a 38-year career with District 87, retiring in 2022 after serving as principal of Washington Elementary School for 28 years. During that time, he helped develop a culture for building respectful relationships with students and families. He also led a mascot change that established a family-like community of "Wolves" and helped work toward the building of a community playground. The school's garden was renamed in his honor upon his retirement.

Reilly served the district for 34 years as a teacher, coach, administrator and superintendent before retiring in 2022. Under his leadership, the district partnered with numerous community organizations and businesses to support students and staff. He played a big part in the BHS Fine Arts addition and remodel, installation of artificial turf on the multi-purpose field, beautification of the BJHS and BHS campus and remodeling of several elementary school media centers. While he was superintendent, all middle and high school students at District 87 were provided laptops as well as home internet service for those in need. Reilly was seen as a leader among Central Illinois superintendents as districts adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he has won numerous local and state awards.

Schmelzer served as a teacher and coach at BHS for his entire career. He became the head football coach in 1993 and served in that role until he retired in 2016. Under his leadership, the team earned a 188-67 record for a 74% winning percentage, which ranks as the most wins and winning percentage for any coach. The Purple Raiders made the playoffs in 21 of his 23 seasons and earned three runner-up trophies at state.

