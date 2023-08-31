NORMAL — Lauren Cervantes of Normal was awarded Indiana State University President's Scholarship for 2023-24.
The scholarship covers full in-state tuition and on-campus housing.
In high school, Cervantes was an active community volunteer and a member of the Spanish Club and the National Honor Society. She also played varsity golf and basketball.
At Indiana State, she is studying to become a pre-physician assistant.
The scholarship is awarded to incoming freshmen who have at least of the following achievements: a cumulative GPA of at least 3.8 on a 4.0 scale, a 1270 SAT score or ranking the top 10% of their senior class.
Stasia Kelly, left, and Peggy Williams talk about Stasia Kelly's father, Emmett Kelly Sr., who is in a painting on right of photo, during a preview of the silent and online auction on Thursday for the 2023 Circus Historical Society Convention at Uptown Station in Normal.
Clay Jackson
Photos: Normal Community vs. Minooka during Sectional Semifinal baseball
Normal Community vs. Minooka on Thursday during Sectional Semifinal baseball at Illinois Wesleyan.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
