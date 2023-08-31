NORMAL — Lauren Cervantes of Normal was awarded Indiana State University President's Scholarship for 2023-24.

The scholarship covers full in-state tuition and on-campus housing.

In high school, Cervantes was an active community volunteer and a member of the Spanish Club and the National Honor Society. She also played varsity golf and basketball.

At Indiana State, she is studying to become a pre-physician assistant.

The scholarship is awarded to incoming freshmen who have at least of the following achievements: a cumulative GPA of at least 3.8 on a 4.0 scale, a 1270 SAT score or ranking the top 10% of their senior class.

