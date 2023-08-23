NORMAL — Heartland Community College student Aurora “Rose” Carina was named a Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Carina is from Bloomington and is in a group of 213 Phi Theta Kappa members nationwide named 2023 Leaders of Promise Scholar. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
The scholarship program helps new members with education expenses while enrolled in an associate degree program. Scholars are selected based on scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. They are also encouraged to assume leadership roles by participating in honor society programs. Nearly 1,000 applications were received.
The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation aid college completion and give students the opportunity to engage in honor society programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
Phi Theta Kappa is a premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at colleges that grant associate degrees and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.