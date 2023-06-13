NORMAL — Heartland Community College Adjunct Professor Joshua Fitzgerald was a co-recipient of the 2023 Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Member Award.

The award is given by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association. The award recognizes the high achievement of Illinois' part-time public community college instructors.

Fitzgerald, who teaches communications, was awarded along with Rise Sanders-Weir from Triton College at the annual ICCTA awards that were held at the Bloomington-Normal Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Normal.

Fitzgerald has a master's degree in communication from Western Illinois University and will receive his doctorate in communication education from Illinois State University this summer. He also serves as an instructor in residence at Bradley University.

He has also been recognized for his outstanding commitment to his students and colleagues.

The Illinois Community College Trustees Association awards honor the achievements of students, faculty and staff from Illinois' 48 community colleges.

