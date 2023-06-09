NORMAL — The Normal Woman's Christian Temperance Union announced winners in the 2023 coloring, posters and essay contest.

The winners are various Cornerstone Christian Academy and Tri-Valley school students.

Winners in the coloring category include kindergarteners Zella Zwanzig, first place; Sam Artman, second place; Graham Porter, second place; Laishley Karr, third place; Annika Sieben, honorable mention; and Sophia Walden, honorable mention.

First-grade winners in the coloring category are Avery Bardwell, first; Emily Hollis, second; Tenley Cvetan, third; Reese Bandy, honorable mention; Caleb Brothers, honorable mention; and Isabella Willis, honorable mention.

Second-grade winners are Bennett Young, first; Madeline Blackburn, second; Amelia Fitch, second; Eden Gerber, third; Hazel Sudlow, honorable mention; and Paisley Cottrell, honorable mention.

Third-grade winners are Ellie Brothers, first; Adalie Gilbert, second; Aviana Poppe, third; Ariel Washington, third; Norah Miller, honorable mention; and Emery Rappleyea, honorable mention.

Ansley Pearl Baldwell (age 10, grade 4) from Tri-Valley Middle School won first place in Division I for the poster contest. She also won first in the Division 1 category for the essay contest.

Jefferson Dhas (ages 13, grade 8) from Cornerstone won first place in the Division II category for the poster contest. Melinda Dhas (grade 10, age 16) from Cornerstone won first place in the Divison III category.

The Illinois State Awards for the coloring, poster and essay contests were also announced. The entries advance to the national contest, where the winners will be announced at the 150th National WCTU Convention Aug. 6-12 in Reno, Nevada.

Coloring winners are Avery Bardwell, first grade, first place; and Ellie Brothers, third grade, second place. The first place poster winner is Ansley Bardwell. The essay contest winners include Ansley Pearl Bardwell, second place, Division I (grades 4-6); Jefferson Dhas, first place, Division II (grades 7-9); and Melinda Dhas, first place, Division III (grades 10-12).

