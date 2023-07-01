SPRINGFIELD — The Flanagan-Cornell FFA chapter attended the 95th annual Illinois State FFA Convention from June 13-15 in Springfield.

More than 5,000 other FFA members, advisers and guests also attended the event. This year's theme was "Electrify."

The three-day annual event recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team and celebrates agriculture.

Kesler Collins was conferred with the State FFA Degree by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements, including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership and academic excellence. This is the highest honor an FFA member can achieve in Illinois, as less than 2% of members statewide can earn the recognition.

Grace Brown, Sam Jones, Hattie Koeller and Wyatt Zehr were recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in November. The degree honors the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned a scholastic achievement through their FFA career.

Trevor Brown and Chastidie Bednaza were named the Growing Leaders National Award section winners. Emerson Weber and Andrew Koeller were named the Strengthening Agriculture National Chapter Award section winners.

Tomi Ross and Darren Howell received the Section Premier Chapter Award. Kesler Collins and Austin Quick received the Premier Chapter Runner-Up Award.

The convention also had a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses, and history on Springfield. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy and from each of the retiring major state officers.

