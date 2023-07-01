SPRINGFIELD — The Flanagan-Cornell FFA chapter attended the 95th annual Illinois State FFA Convention from June 13-15 in Springfield.
More than 5,000 other FFA members, advisers and guests also attended the event. This year's theme was "Electrify."
The three-day annual event recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team and celebrates agriculture.
Kesler Collins was conferred with the State FFA Degree by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements, including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership and academic excellence. This is the highest honor an FFA member can achieve in Illinois, as less than 2% of members statewide can earn the recognition.
Grace Brown, Sam Jones, Hattie Koeller and Wyatt Zehr were recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The American FFA Degree will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in November. The degree honors the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned a scholastic achievement through their FFA career.
Trevor Brown and Chastidie Bednaza were named the Growing Leaders National Award section winners. Emerson Weber and Andrew Koeller were named the Strengthening Agriculture National Chapter Award section winners.
Tomi Ross and Darren Howell received the Section Premier Chapter Award. Kesler Collins and Austin Quick received the Premier Chapter Runner-Up Award.
The convention also had a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses, and history on Springfield. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Gracie Murphy and from each of the retiring major state officers.
Watch now: Who got up early to support local agriculture?
Tri-Valley FFA
LeRoy FFA
Lexington FFA
Megan Volk, Christie Rabideau
Hans Rasmussen, Phyllis Coulter Rasmussen, Chamber president Charlie Moore
Hand drawn placemats
Kristin Myers, Katie Buckley
Chamber president Charlie Moore, Ag Council Chairman Kevin Birlingmair
Chuck Erickson, Brian Basting
Jackie Kraft, Don Meyer
Kieser Family
Emily Griffin, Sean Wells, Jennifer and Andy Killian
Jason Perry, McKenna Peart
Vivian Doctora, Kim Schoenbein, Annie Swanson
Bob and Austin Hawkins
Dayna Brown, Dr. Kristen Weikle
Brahma Rai, Avani Rai
Karen Jones, Kristen Kubsch
Heartland Community College President Keith Cornille, Dr. Kristen Weikle
Michael Meyer, Jackie Kraft
Sammi Kern, Shelly Hanover
Cassy Taylor, Erika Reynolds
Olympia FFA
Normal West FFA
Normal FFA
David Fulton, Dan Caldwell
Vivian Doctora, Tracy Patkunas, David Besler, Trever Kuipers, Kim Schoenbein, Mark Jontry