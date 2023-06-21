NORMAL — Heartland Community College honored seven community members with the President's Medallion award.

The seven individuals were honored because of their vital roles in serving the community, expanding the college, serving the students and paving educational pathways. The President's Medallion award represents the college's goal to enrich the community by recognizing those who share the same mission and live it through their outstanding service, philanthropy and dedication to advancing educational opportunities.

The recipients include Dr. Jerry and Carole Ringer, Dr. Larry and Marlene Dietz, John and Mary Penn, and Robert "Bob" Brucker. They were honored at the Elevate Heartland 2023 event that was held on Friday, June 16.

The Ringers have built and supported various charities, nonprofits and important causes in the Bloomington-Normal area. Carole has worked with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra and the BroMenn Foundation for the Mennonite College of Nursing. She was also the first executive director for the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.

Jerry has been involved with over 15 nonprofit boards, including the HCC Foundation. His contributions to the HCC Foundation's scholarship program also helps award over $600,000 annually to local students.

Marlene Dietz is heavily involved with the Miller Park Zoo, the Baby Fold, and the Boys and Girls Club, where she has helped lead and pave the way for several local children on their academic journeys. Larry Dietz made significant efforts at Illinois State University throughout his presidency to improve student affairs, student success both inside and outside of the classroom. He also made it easier for Heartland students to transfer to ISU.

Mary and John Penn have been involved in the community for almost five decades. They have chaired the Children's Christmas Party for unemployed families, volunteered for the Illinois Special Olympics, participated in local Promise Councils, to help provide resources and support for grade school children.

Brucker, who is originally from Cropsey, taught at Washington High School. He served in the Army before joining State Farm where he worked in the accounting department until he retired in 2016. He then enrolled as a credit student at HCC.

He also has deep roots in agriculture as his family's involvement dates back to their settlement on the homestead in 1866.

The inaugural recipients of the HCC President's Medallion Award were first honored in June of 2021.