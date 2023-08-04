BLOOMINGTON — The Olympia FFA Chapter found success at the 2023 Section 9 FFA Fair on July 25 at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

Olympia FFA member and senior Aime Witham won her class of ducks and poultry showmanship. Senior Libby Shaffer competed in 14 different horse classes and earned high point individual overall. Senior Kyler Simpson won champion shorthorn heifer.

Junior FFA member Reed Naughton showed both cattle and hogs. He won champion and reserve champion Charolais heifers and champion Chianina heifer. He was also the reserve grand beef showman and had the champion Berkshire gilt and champion Yorkshire gilt.

Recent grad Paige Finchum exhibited her Maine-Anjou steer and placed third in the heavyweight class. Senior Rylee Robb was resave champion swine showman and earned third place with her spot gilt. She placed second with both her crossbred and spot barrows. Senior Blake Buatte showed the grand champion rabbit and earned second place with his crossbred gilt and third with his barrow.

Senior Kaitlynn Whitecotton exhibited various vegetables from her garden, taking first place with her floral arrangement and terrarium. Junior Mallory Miller placed second with her Simmental heifer and third with her Charolais heifer.

Junior Chase Ragar showed both dairy and meat goats, along with sheep. He had grand champion ram with his Cotswold ram. Sophomore Noah Walsh showed both goats and beef cattle. His goat wether placed second overall and his steer placed third in class.

Sophomore Anna Gordon showed chickens, goats and her horse. She placed first in her halter horse class and second with her pygmy goat. Sophomore Kolin Simpson showed the champion crossbred heifer.

These FFA members spent countless hours with their livestock to prepare them for show. They also spent a lot of time looking to improve the genetics among their herds.

Most of these FFA members will compete at several shows this summer and fall.

Photos: Sheep, goat, beef and dairy Costume Show during the McLean County 4-H Show.