NORMAL — The Heartland Community College chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has been recognized with multiple honors.

Accomplishments include receiving the Most Distinguished Honors in Action Project Award, securing the top position for the region. The Heartland chapter was recognized for its two-day speaking seminar "Hawk Talks."

The chapter also garnered accolades for its College Project on the regional level. The Honors in Action Project encompassed the chapter's meticulous process of formulating a research question aligned with the chosen theme, conducting research, drawing conclusions, and developing an event or project based on those findings.

The organization's performance across both projects led to its receival of the Outstanding Chapter Award.

The awards came under the leadership of advisers Cristina Prestin-Beard and Jennifer Pauken, and students Alisa Wright and Veronica Swanson.

