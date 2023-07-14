BLOOMINGTON — The newly formed OSF Healthcare St. Joseph Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Program's first residents began their three-year training following the completion of medical school.

The six medical school graduates will further their training and use skills acquired in medical school to gain real-time experience with advanced medical treatments and mentoring from experienced physician faculty members, according to a news release from OSF.

The three-year residency program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and funneled through the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, similar to other OSF residency programs.

Over the next three years, the residents will see patients under the direction of physician faculty at OSF. They will see patients in all departments of OSF St. Joseph during their rotations and will also see patients in the community at other healthcare organizations.

The residents joining the OSF Family Medicine Residency Program for 2023-2026 are as follows:

Dr. Kynan Brown, St. George's University School of Medicine

Dr. Rakesh Gupta, Kathmandu University School of Medicine

Dr. Jillian Hanson, Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine

Dr. Cameron Hurlock, Midwestern University Medical School

Dr. Irfan Rizvic, Jagiellonian University Medical College

Dr. Johnny Yang, Saba University Medical School

The residency program has a strong collaboration with Chestnut Health Systems in Bloomington to improve and enhance health care access to underserved populations as well as other benefits to the community.

Visit peoria.medicine.uic.edu/family-medicine-residency-bloomington/ for more information.

