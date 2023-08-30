NORMAL — Heartland Community College student Lauren Monk is the recipient of a $2,000 Growmark Foundation Scholarship.
Monk is from Heyworth and is currently a freshman at Heartland studying Agriculture Business.
She is one of 55 students across the United States and Canada to receive the scholarship for promising students in agriculture and business.
More than 500 students from across the United States and Ontario, Canada, applied for the scholarships. Students who received the scholarships will have those funds available for the Fall 2023 semester.
