NORMAL — Heartland Community College's Phi Theta Kappa honor society has named 26 new student members.

Membership to the international two-year college honor society is offered to students if they have completed at least 12 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Students involved in the organization are given unique leadership, service, scholarship and fellowship opportunities.

The following students accepted membership into the Alpha Omega Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Heartland Community College in the recent summer 2023 semester:

Shanetta Crouthers, Samara Ellis, Subitha Kakasherial Vijayan, Ashley Lyons, Natalie Mejia, Daniel Mosele, Ibrahim Muftee, Parnika Rachuri, Maxx Reich, Sophia Thornton and Samantha Zepeda, all of Bloomington.

Tomas Barros, Kaitlyn Behrends, Killian Boyd, Avrille Jade, Kezimana Karine, and Maddox Pate, all of Normal. Averi Peterson and Noelle Stimpert of Gridley.

David Bedwell of Danvers; Jason Bliss of Towanda; Lauren Broquard of Fairbury; Grace Corsaw of Downs; Grace Doolin of Emden; Kyle Kamp of Peoria; and Amber Teimeyer of Petersburg.

Visit ptk.org for more information.