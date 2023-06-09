STANFORD — The Olympia FFA Chapter held its annual chapter banquet on Sunday, April 16 at Minier Christian Church to honor FFA members.

Fifty-two FFA members and more than 150 guests attended the event.

The new officer team for 2023-24 was announced and includes Logan Demling, president; Aime Witham, vice president; Libby Shaffer, vice president; Reed Naughton, vice president; Nora Collins, secretary; Keagan Meserole, treasurer; Rylee Robb, reporter; Cheyenne Hanlin, sentinel; Anna Kindred, chaplain; and Mallory Miller, historian.

Seven Olympia seniors were awarded scholarships between $1,000 and $2,000 each, including Tarah Hilt, Isabelle Forrest, Brooke Rogers, McKenna Lally, Luke Pratt, Paige Finchum and Chrystal Cornwell.

Other awards included Shane Demline, star greenhand; Reed Naughton, star sophomore; Blake Buatte, star junior; and Tarah Hilt, star senior.

Outstanding FFA members were also recognized in each level of membership. The outstanding greenhands included Braxton Apel, Ryan Ballinger, Wyatt Reinhart, Camryn Hilt, Palmer Scheets, Anna Johnson, Anna Gordon and Nora Collins.

The outstanding chapter degree members included Chase Ragar, Keagan Meserole, Mallory Miller and Kaitlyn Whitecotton. The outstanding juniors included Trinity Weeks, Aime Witham, Libby Shaffer, Anna Kindred, Cheyenne Hanlin, Logan Demling and Rylee Robb.

The outstanding seniors included Brooke Rogers, Isabelle Forest and Kassidy Tackett.

Photos: Olympia softball at University High School