BLOOMINGTON — Lydia Jennings of Bloomington attended a two-week symphony session at Birch Creek Music Performance Center in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.

Jennings is a student at Bloomington High School who plays the tuba. She was among 57 musicians from across the country who participated in the session, which provides intensive, performance-based instruction to promising young musicians by immersing them in a professional mentoring environment.

The performance center is a residential music academy for advanced young musicians where students are taught by nationally known performers and educators during the day and perform in concerts alongside them at night. During the two-week session, students were given the opportunity to hone their technical skills and learn all the aspects of life as a professional musician firsthand, and they performed seven concerts in front of paying concertgoers.

Birch Creek celebrates its 48th concert season in 2023 and continues to support a student-to-faculty ratio of approximately 2-to-1. The center hosts four sessions focused on percussion and street band, symphony and big band jazz.

Program Director Ricardo Castañeda is in his 26th year at Birch Creek and 23rd in this role. He is currently principal oboist with the Chicago Sinfonietta and solo English horn with the Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra.

Birch Creek concert and session dates for 2023 are posted at BirchCreek.org/tickets.

Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, attended the celebration. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, was present at the event. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivered remarks. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented scholarships to students. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships.