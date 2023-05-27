Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

NORMAL — Illinois State University’s Office of Student Research announced the winners of the summer 2023 FIREbird research grants.

The grants support student and faculty independent research experiences with up to $3,000 in funding for salary, research materials or travel.

Students receiving the award will work approximately 20 hours per week on their project over the course of eight to 10 weeks during the summer.

This year’s recipients are as follows:

Kyle Clark, Bloomington; Kristen Lane, Grand Ridge; and Harsh Patel, Downers Grove, from the School of Biological Sciences, “Dopamine contributes to associative and non-associate memory in crayfish” with Wolfgang Stein

Fawwaz Ali Chowhan, Normal, School of Biological Sciences, “Genetic Screening of Drosophila Melanogaster to recover Hto inserts with distinctive subcellular localization patterns” with Kevin Edwards

Brendan Czajka, La Grange Park, Department of Physics, “Characteristics of Pair Creation” with Rainer Grobe and Charles Su

Lylia Gomez, Moline, Department of Physics, “Mathematical Modeling for Thermoreception in C. elegans” with Epaminondas Rosa

Alejandro Gonzalez-Jimenez, Rolling Meadows, Department of English, “Secondary English Teachers’ Use of Writing and Conversation to Make Meaning of their Action Research Findings and Future Socially Just Instruction” with Danielle Lillge

Katie Helmink, Breese, Department of Chemistry, “Synthesis and reactivity of novel rhenium selenide cluster complexes containing alykyl ligands” with Lisa Szczepura

Alma (Allie) High, Bloomington, Department of Politics and Government, “Investigating Outcomes of STEM Summer Camps in Bloomington-Normal” with Will Lewis and Rachel Sparks

L.T. Hodges, Mahomet, Department of Special Education, “Technology Use in the IEP Process” with Kim Fisher

Kiana Itschner-Washington, Peoria, School of Biological Sciences, “Freshwater Soundscapes: Do fish howl at the moon?” with Bill Perry and Catherine O’Reilly

Grady Jacobsen, Wentzville, Missouri, Department of Chemistry, “Characterization of the inactivation mechanism of the transcriptional repressor RcrR” with Jan-Ulrik Dahl

Brianna (Sage) Lauper-Cook, Dalton City, Department of Chemistry, “Investigating The Reactivity of Cs[Re6Se8I3]” with Lisa Szczepura

Amelie Mwilambwe, Bloomington, Department of Agriculture, “Pollen diet diversity and its influences on bee microbiota and nutrition” with Ben Sadd

Lane Nichols, Farmer City, Department of Physics, “Block Copolymer Nanostructures Fabrication” with Mahua Biswas

Caroline Okleiteris, Plainfield, School of Biological Sciences, “Intron analysis of the rfk-1 gene driver” with Tom Hammond

Delaney Reynolds, Kewanee, School of Biological Sciences, “Characterizing the Role of LXR in the Regulation of Maternal Glucocorticoid Exposure” with Ryan Paitz

Lillian Ridinger, Normal, Department of History, “Reconstructing Ancient Agricultural Economies and Trade Networks at Valle Gianni, Italy” with Kathryn Jasper

Tyler Simpkins, Murphysboro, School of Biological Sciences, “Effect of rcrB on antibiotic resistance in Uropathogenic E.coli” with Jan-Ulrik Dahl

Photos: Gamma Phi Circus performs at halftime during the Illinois State University women's game