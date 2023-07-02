PONTIAC — The Chesebro/Cushman/Kyser Scholarship Fund awarded more than $170,000 to students this spring.
The fund was set up by the Chesebro sisters, originally from Saunemin. Nina and Prat Chesebro devoted their lives to education, first teaching in Saunemin schools, then throughout the state.
In its 11th year for the scholarship presentations, the trustees awarded 86 scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,900. High school seniors as well as current or returning college students were eligible to apply.
The scholarship recipients are as follows:
A-F
- Alayna Airgood, Dwight; daughter of Angela Turner Koca and Geoff Koca; Southern Illinois University
- Erin Anderson, Dwight; daughter of Troy and Tracy Anderson; Heartland Community College
- Clayton Bahler, Fairbury; son of Courtney and Randy Bahler; Illinois State University
- Logan Barnett, Pontiac; son of Julie and Dan Barnett; University of Dayton
- Ali Barton, Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughter of Kim Hatzer and Todd Barton; Florida Atlantic University
- Jace Bauknecht, Pontiac; son of Scott and Jennifer Bauknecht; Iowa State University
- Logan Brummel, Pontiac; son of Mark and Michele Brummel; Iowa State University
- Griffin Brunner, Pontiac; son of Gary and Kristina Brunner; McKendree University
- Carene Campbell, Fairbury; daughter of Shawn and George Campbell; Illinois State University
- Mackenzie Coates, Pontiac; daughter of Toby and Amy Coates; Illinois State University
- Tyson Cramer, Saunemin; son of Craig and Jodi Cramer; North Central College
- Emma Dewald, Pontiac; daughter of Matt and Dawn Dewald; Cedarville University
- Katherine Elbert, Forrest; daughter of Dieter and Rachael Elbert; Cornell University
- Jackson Evans, Fairbury; son of Tim and Tonya Evans; Illinois State University
- Ashley Fehr, Fairbury; daughter of Brian and Susan Fehr; Illinois Wesleyan University
- Samuel Fogarty, Pontiac; son of Steve and Kelly Fogarty; Illinois Wesleyan University
- Alyssa Fox, Pontiac; daughter of Jason and Adeana Fox; Indiana Institute of Technology
- Brooke Fox; daughter of Rich and Julie Fox; Hope College
- Jillian Frauli, Dwight; daughter of Chris and Kim Frauli; Regent University School of Law
- Lola Furbee, Dwight; daughter of Andy and Tammy Furbee; North Central College
G-K
- Kirra Gehring, Fairbury; daughter of Jr. and JoEllen Gehring; Purdue University
- Sydney Gragert; Odell; daughter of Chad and Tricia Gragert; Illinois Wesleyan University
- Lydia Grampp, Pontiac; daughter of John and Leslie Grampp; Illinois State University
- Conner Haab, Fairbury; son of Mark and Kim Haab; Olivet Nazarene University
- McKenna Haab; Fairbury; daughter of Mark and Kim Haab; Olivet Nazarene University
- Alexandria Hari, Fairbury; daughter of Arthur and Stephanie Hari; Heartland Community College
- Lindsey Hari, Fairbury; daughter of Arthur and Stephanie Hari; Illinois State University
- Tyler Hartman, Fairbury; son of Mark and Judy Hartman; Joliet Junior College
- Rachel Heath, Dwight; daughter of Brian and Kim Heath; St. Louis University
- Payge Heffelfinger, Saunemin; daughter of Nicole Friedman and Brian Heffelfinger; Heartland Community College
- Megan Henkel, Pontiac; daughter of Todd and Kari Henkel; Illinois State University
- Mary Hilt, Dwight; daughter of Nathan and Angela Hilt; University of Tampa
- Briley Hoffman, Fairbury; daughter of Rick and Cheryl Hoffman; Eastern Illinois University
- Lauren Hoselton, Chenoa; daughter of Doug and Renee Hoselton; Illinois Wesleyan University
- Samantha Johns, Pontiac; daughter of Vic and Tammy Johns; Illinois State University
- Samuel Kelly, Pontiac; son of Joe and Heidi Kelly; Illinois State University
- Britney Koerner, Chatsworth; daughter of Brian and Beverly Koerner; Bradley University
- Ainsley Kratochvil, Fairbury; daughter of Phil and Angie Kratochvil; Purdue University
- Ashlyn Kratochvil, Fairbury; daughter of Phil and Angie Kratochvil; Illinois State University
L-P
- Marissa Lanz, Forrest; daughter of Mike and Marsha Lanz; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Libby Larkin, Pontiac; daughter of Dale and Jenny Larkin; Hawkeye Community College
- Lillian Logan, Saunemin; daughter of Christian and Raymond Logan; Heartland Community College
- Heidi Maier, Fox Point, Wisconsin; daughter of Marcus and Patty Maier; Marquette University Law School
- Molly Masching, Pontiac; daughter of Bill and Michelle Masching; Eureka College
- Abigail Matern, Odell; daughter of Steve and Janet Matern; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Camryn Miles, West Melbourne, Florida; daughter of James and Misti Mies; Belmont University
- Robert Mogged, Piper City; son of Paul and Sharon Mogged; Illinois Wesleyan University
- Grace Mund, Odell; daughter of Erick and Laura Mund; Olivet Nazarene University
- Emma Nelson, Pontiac; daughter of Mark Nelson and Susan Hurst; Loras College
- Marley Noles, Odell; daughter of Ed and Kate Noles; Loras College
- Ava Nollen, Pontiac; daughter of Nate and Angie Nollen; University of Iowa
- Emma O'Lone, Odell; daughter of Daniel and Shelly O'Lone; Illinois State University
- Andrew Pelletier, Pontiac; son of Chris and Beth Pelletier; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Nicholas Pelletier, Pontiac; son of Chris and Beth Pelletier; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Keely Pickett, Pontiac; daughter of John and Angie Pickett; Northwestern University
- Sydnee Plesko, Streator; Greenville University
Q-Z
- Nathan Reed, Chenoa; son of Greg and Penny Reed; Monmouth College
- Benjamin Rhoda, Chenoa; son of Kurt and Kim Rhoda; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Macey Rice, Pontiac; daughter of Andrew and Rachael Rice; Trinity Christian College
- Logan Roe, Odell; son of Kevin and Barbara Roe; Iowa State University
- Carter Ruff, Streator; son of Jesse and Melissa Ruff; Bradley University
- Glen Ruff, Cornell; son of Nancy Barton and Mark Ruff; Bradley University
- Olivia Schickel, Pontiac; daughter of Sara Attig and Scot Schickel; Illinois State University
- Isabelle Schultz, Dwight; daughter of Mary Schultz; Shenandoah University
- Trevor Sexton, Odell; University of Illinois
- Sydney Shepherd, Pontiac; daughter of Chad and Becky Shepherd; Illinois State University
- Kenna Skaggs, Chenoa; daughter of JD and Jaime Skaggs; Marquette University
- Rebecca Smith, Pontiac; daughter of Steve and Mary Smith; Loyola University, Chicago
- Maddison Stark, Pontiac; daughter of Jeff and Christine Stark; St. Ambrose University
- Mason Sterling, Streator; son of Joseph and Rebecca Sterling; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Anna Stevenson, Saunemin; daughter of William and Liliana Stevenson; Bradley University
- Haven Stover, Streator; daughter of Angela Kissell and Mark Stover; Illinois State University
- Bryce Teuebel, Fairbury; son of Nathan and Jennifer Teuebel; Illinois State University
- Alexis Thetard, Blackstone; daughter of Brandon and Abby Thetard; Illinois State University
- Hunter Trainor, Pontiac; son of Ed Trainor and Jocelyn Beckman; Olivet Nazarene University
- Sarah Waldbeser, Fairbury; daughter of James and Renae Waldbeser; Illinois State University
- Drew Wayman, Pontiac; son of David and Vicki Wayman; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Leah Wayman, Pontiac; son of David and Vicki Wayman; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Shay Wilcoxen, Ancona; daughter of Tom and Kerri Wilcoxen; Heartland Community College
- Irene Wilken, Chatsworth; daughter of John and Tania Wilken; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Katelind Winterland, Fairbury; daughter of David and Nicole Winterland; Eastern Illinois University
- Joshua Woodrey, Chenoa; son of Jason and Amy Woodrey; Augustana College
- Ellie Wright, Pontiac; daughter of Eric and Kristi Wright; Illinois State University
- Rylee Zimmerman, Pontiac; daughter of Daniel Zimmerman; Graceland University