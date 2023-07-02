PONTIAC — The Chesebro/Cushman/Kyser Scholarship Fund awarded more than $170,000 to students this spring.

The fund was set up by the Chesebro sisters, originally from Saunemin. Nina and Prat Chesebro devoted their lives to education, first teaching in Saunemin schools, then throughout the state.

In its 11th year for the scholarship presentations, the trustees awarded 86 scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,900. High school seniors as well as current or returning college students were eligible to apply.

The scholarship recipients are as follows:

A-F

Alayna Airgood, Dwight; daughter of Angela Turner Koca and Geoff Koca; Southern Illinois University

Erin Anderson, Dwight; daughter of Troy and Tracy Anderson; Heartland Community College

Clayton Bahler, Fairbury; son of Courtney and Randy Bahler; Illinois State University

Logan Barnett, Pontiac; son of Julie and Dan Barnett; University of Dayton

Ali Barton, Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughter of Kim Hatzer and Todd Barton; Florida Atlantic University

Jace Bauknecht, Pontiac; son of Scott and Jennifer Bauknecht; Iowa State University

Logan Brummel, Pontiac; son of Mark and Michele Brummel; Iowa State University

Griffin Brunner, Pontiac; son of Gary and Kristina Brunner; McKendree University

Carene Campbell, Fairbury; daughter of Shawn and George Campbell; Illinois State University

Mackenzie Coates, Pontiac; daughter of Toby and Amy Coates; Illinois State University

Tyson Cramer, Saunemin; son of Craig and Jodi Cramer; North Central College

Emma Dewald, Pontiac; daughter of Matt and Dawn Dewald; Cedarville University

Katherine Elbert, Forrest; daughter of Dieter and Rachael Elbert; Cornell University

Jackson Evans, Fairbury; son of Tim and Tonya Evans; Illinois State University

Ashley Fehr, Fairbury; daughter of Brian and Susan Fehr; Illinois Wesleyan University

Samuel Fogarty, Pontiac; son of Steve and Kelly Fogarty; Illinois Wesleyan University

Alyssa Fox, Pontiac; daughter of Jason and Adeana Fox; Indiana Institute of Technology

Brooke Fox; daughter of Rich and Julie Fox; Hope College

Jillian Frauli, Dwight; daughter of Chris and Kim Frauli; Regent University School of Law

Lola Furbee, Dwight; daughter of Andy and Tammy Furbee; North Central College

G-K

Kirra Gehring, Fairbury; daughter of Jr. and JoEllen Gehring; Purdue University

Sydney Gragert; Odell; daughter of Chad and Tricia Gragert; Illinois Wesleyan University

Lydia Grampp, Pontiac; daughter of John and Leslie Grampp; Illinois State University

Conner Haab, Fairbury; son of Mark and Kim Haab; Olivet Nazarene University

McKenna Haab; Fairbury; daughter of Mark and Kim Haab; Olivet Nazarene University

Alexandria Hari, Fairbury; daughter of Arthur and Stephanie Hari; Heartland Community College

Lindsey Hari, Fairbury; daughter of Arthur and Stephanie Hari; Illinois State University

Tyler Hartman, Fairbury; son of Mark and Judy Hartman; Joliet Junior College

Rachel Heath, Dwight; daughter of Brian and Kim Heath; St. Louis University

Payge Heffelfinger, Saunemin; daughter of Nicole Friedman and Brian Heffelfinger; Heartland Community College

Megan Henkel, Pontiac; daughter of Todd and Kari Henkel; Illinois State University

Mary Hilt, Dwight; daughter of Nathan and Angela Hilt; University of Tampa

Briley Hoffman, Fairbury; daughter of Rick and Cheryl Hoffman; Eastern Illinois University

Lauren Hoselton, Chenoa; daughter of Doug and Renee Hoselton; Illinois Wesleyan University

Samantha Johns, Pontiac; daughter of Vic and Tammy Johns; Illinois State University

Samuel Kelly, Pontiac; son of Joe and Heidi Kelly; Illinois State University

Britney Koerner, Chatsworth; daughter of Brian and Beverly Koerner; Bradley University

Ainsley Kratochvil, Fairbury; daughter of Phil and Angie Kratochvil; Purdue University

Ashlyn Kratochvil, Fairbury; daughter of Phil and Angie Kratochvil; Illinois State University

L-P

Marissa Lanz, Forrest; daughter of Mike and Marsha Lanz; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Libby Larkin, Pontiac; daughter of Dale and Jenny Larkin; Hawkeye Community College

Lillian Logan, Saunemin; daughter of Christian and Raymond Logan; Heartland Community College

Heidi Maier, Fox Point, Wisconsin; daughter of Marcus and Patty Maier; Marquette University Law School

Molly Masching, Pontiac; daughter of Bill and Michelle Masching; Eureka College

Abigail Matern, Odell; daughter of Steve and Janet Matern; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

Camryn Miles, West Melbourne, Florida; daughter of James and Misti Mies; Belmont University

Robert Mogged, Piper City; son of Paul and Sharon Mogged; Illinois Wesleyan University

Grace Mund, Odell; daughter of Erick and Laura Mund; Olivet Nazarene University

Emma Nelson, Pontiac; daughter of Mark Nelson and Susan Hurst; Loras College

Marley Noles, Odell; daughter of Ed and Kate Noles; Loras College

Ava Nollen, Pontiac; daughter of Nate and Angie Nollen; University of Iowa

Emma O'Lone, Odell; daughter of Daniel and Shelly O'Lone; Illinois State University

Andrew Pelletier, Pontiac; son of Chris and Beth Pelletier; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

Nicholas Pelletier, Pontiac; son of Chris and Beth Pelletier; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

Keely Pickett, Pontiac; daughter of John and Angie Pickett; Northwestern University

Sydnee Plesko, Streator; Greenville University

Q-Z

Nathan Reed, Chenoa; son of Greg and Penny Reed; Monmouth College

Benjamin Rhoda, Chenoa; son of Kurt and Kim Rhoda; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Macey Rice, Pontiac; daughter of Andrew and Rachael Rice; Trinity Christian College

Logan Roe, Odell; son of Kevin and Barbara Roe; Iowa State University

Carter Ruff, Streator; son of Jesse and Melissa Ruff; Bradley University

Glen Ruff, Cornell; son of Nancy Barton and Mark Ruff; Bradley University

Olivia Schickel, Pontiac; daughter of Sara Attig and Scot Schickel; Illinois State University

Isabelle Schultz, Dwight; daughter of Mary Schultz; Shenandoah University

Trevor Sexton, Odell; University of Illinois

Sydney Shepherd, Pontiac; daughter of Chad and Becky Shepherd; Illinois State University

Kenna Skaggs, Chenoa; daughter of JD and Jaime Skaggs; Marquette University

Rebecca Smith, Pontiac; daughter of Steve and Mary Smith; Loyola University, Chicago

Maddison Stark, Pontiac; daughter of Jeff and Christine Stark; St. Ambrose University

Mason Sterling, Streator; son of Joseph and Rebecca Sterling; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Anna Stevenson, Saunemin; daughter of William and Liliana Stevenson; Bradley University

Haven Stover, Streator; daughter of Angela Kissell and Mark Stover; Illinois State University

Bryce Teuebel, Fairbury; son of Nathan and Jennifer Teuebel; Illinois State University

Alexis Thetard, Blackstone; daughter of Brandon and Abby Thetard; Illinois State University

Hunter Trainor, Pontiac; son of Ed Trainor and Jocelyn Beckman; Olivet Nazarene University

Sarah Waldbeser, Fairbury; daughter of James and Renae Waldbeser; Illinois State University

Drew Wayman, Pontiac; son of David and Vicki Wayman; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

Leah Wayman, Pontiac; son of David and Vicki Wayman; Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

Shay Wilcoxen, Ancona; daughter of Tom and Kerri Wilcoxen; Heartland Community College

Irene Wilken, Chatsworth; daughter of John and Tania Wilken; University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Katelind Winterland, Fairbury; daughter of David and Nicole Winterland; Eastern Illinois University

Joshua Woodrey, Chenoa; son of Jason and Amy Woodrey; Augustana College

Ellie Wright, Pontiac; daughter of Eric and Kristi Wright; Illinois State University

Rylee Zimmerman, Pontiac; daughter of Daniel Zimmerman; Graceland University

Photos: IBCA annual All-Star games at Pontiac