Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Illinois CPA Society

NORMAL — Illinois State University Professor Madeline Trimble received the Outstanding Educator Award from the Illinois CPA Society.

ICPAS is one of the largest CPA societies in the nation. The award honors those who have made considerable contributions to the education of accounting students through their leadership, teaching excellence, and active involvement in the accounting profession.

Trimble is director of graduate account programs at ISU and is an associate professor.

Fulbright Scholar

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois Wesleyan University's Wendell and Loretta Hess Professor of Chemistry Ram Mohan was named a Fulbright Scholar for the third time.

This will allow him to teach and conduct research in Bangalore, India, during the spring and summer of 2024.

Fulbright Scholars are named by the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Program. The program is devoted to increasing mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

Fulbright grants are highly competitive and Mohan was selected because of his leadership and contributions to society, according to a news release. He receive the same award in 2012 and 2020. Previous trips to India allowed him to explore the field of green chemistry and contribute to related education and research in the U.S.

His upcoming project is called "Better Living Through The Practice of Green Chemistry." His host institute is St. Joseph's University in Bangalore. He will travel across the country, making stops in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra to lecture on green chemistry at undergraduate colleges.

Mohan's trip is planned for January to June 2024, but he hopes the research partnership with his colleagues in India will start sooner.

Venkatesh's research group explores synthesis of molecules for treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases and he also works on developing easy ways for early diagnosis of HIV. Mohan's own research utilizes nontoxic bismuth compounds as catalysts to practice green chemistry.