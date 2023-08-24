FAIRBURY — Ashley Fehr of Fairbury was awarded a $1,000 Pioneer Award from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Fehr is one of 50 students nationwide to receive the award.

This is the first year the Pioneer Awards have been given out. They are designed to encourage and reward undergraduate members for developing the research, engagement and leadership skills necessary to become a successful scholar.

Fehr was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2023 at Illinois Wesleyan University.

The selection process for the award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, honors and awards, relevant research experience, service and leadership experience on and off campus, a personal statement and a letter of recommendation.

A full list of recipients can be viewed at phikappaphi.org/2023pioneer.

