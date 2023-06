NORMAL — Forty-eight Heartland Community College students were recently named to the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Phi Theta Kappa is two-year college honor society and membership is offered to students who have completed 12 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Students are often offered a variety of leadership, service, scholarship and fellowship opportunities because of their membership.

The students who accepted membership include Aisha Adams, Bloomington; Lennon Adams, Kappa; Cindy Alcazar, Normal; Sadie Christensen, Gibson City; Addysen Clark, Normal; Kaitlyn Conway, Edwardsville; Liza Cooper, Normal; Cade Corcoran, Normal; Ashlin Cummings, Bloomington; Ellie Downing, Canton; Zainab Emrani, Normal; William Fletcher, Wheaton; Joseph Hammen, Normal; Benjamin Hartl, Springfield; Jessica Hovendon, Lincoln; Danielle Jones, Chenoa; Zachariah Kennedy, Lexington; Ashlyn King, Towanda; Isabelle Koch, Sterling; Alyssa Larson, Bloomington; Kolton Lindsey, Normal; Emily Long, Atlanta; Carla Martinez-Ramos, Normal; Trevor Matteson, Bloomington; Andria Merkle, Bloomington; Claire Moody, Normal; Olivia Pippin, Morton; Josephine Riedner, Bloomington; Anna Sanders, Atlanta; Kyle Segerstom, Hudson; Konnor Shaw, Lincoln; Etaash Singh, Bloomington; Neil Sundaram, Bloomington; Margarita Tapia, Bloomington; Apirl Tippett, Bloomington; Nicole Van Dyke, Danvers; Delaney Vandegraft, Bloomington; Lauren Vandiver, Bloomington; Jaylen Walker, Normal; Alicia Wallace, Pontiac; Samuel Webb, Fairbury; Samantha Wilburn, Bloomington; Benjamin Young, Bloomington; Brianna Ziemer, Normal; and Karissa Zimmerman, Normal.

Visit ptk.org for more information on Phi Theta Kappa.

Heartland Community College Day of Service HEARTLAND DAY OF SERVICE 042923-blm-loc-service2 042923-blm-loc-service3 042923-blm-loc-service4 042923-blm-loc-service5 042923-blm-loc-service6