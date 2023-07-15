NORMAL — Heartland Community College named Téa Wheat as assistant director of TRIO Student Support Services.
The role helps support college students with traditionally disadvantaged backgrounds, according to a news release from the college.
Wheat will manage the programming and services of Project RISE, the college's TRIO program. The project is an essential support service that provides opportunities for a diverse target population of students who are low-income, first-generation and/or have a disability.
The assistant director manages programming and services, including academic, personal, career and transfer counseling in support of program goals of retention, graduation and transfer of students served by TRIO.
Wheat previously worked in the Student Life Office at Eastern Illinois University. She has a Master of Science degree from EIU and a Bachelor of Arts from Western Illinois University.
TRIO Student Support Services receives federal funding from the Department of Education.
TRIO is not an acronym, but refers to a number of U.S. federal programs to increase access to higher education for economically disadvantaged students. That number started out as three, but there are now eight programs.
Federal TRIO programs include Talent Search, Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math/Science, Veterans' Upward Bound, Student Support Services, Educational Opportunity Centers, the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program, and Training Grants.
