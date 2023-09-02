NORMAL — The Normal Women's Christian Temperance Union announced three local students received national awards for the coloring poster and essay contests in McLean County.

The coloring poster and essay contests promote abstinence and present a message about the dangers of alcohol and other drugs.

All contestants were winners at the county and state levels before advancing to the national contest.

The winners were Ansley Bardwell from Tri-Valley Middle School and Jefferson and Melinda Dhas from Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Bardwell received second place in the Division I (grades 4-6) national poster contest and earned $125.

Jefferson Dhas received first place in the Division II (grades 7-9) national essay contest and earned $200. The topic of his essay was, "What are the dangers of electronic cigarettes?"

Melinda Dhas received third place in the Division III (grades 10-12) national essay contest and earned $205. The topic of her essay was, 'What is the impact of drug addition on society?"

