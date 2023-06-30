BLOOMINGTON — Several Bloomington Area Career Center teachers and SkillsUSA advisers took students to the National SkillsUSA competitions in Atlanta, Georgia, last week.

The students received the opportunity after winning first place at the Illinois State Competition in April.

Katie Olson, a junior at Normal Community High School, earned a Gold Medal in medical terminology for the second straight year.

Jayla Westhoff of Bloomington High School placed fifth in cosmetology.

Brynn Hoder of BHS placed fifth in T-shirt design.

Logan Deckard of Heyworth High School placed 10th in technical computer applications.

Camryn Nowlin and Owen Ryder of BHS and Ella Cooper of El Paso-Gridley High School placed 10th for promotional bulletin board.

Caitlyn Mitchell, Jeneva Windle and Sophia Lee, all of BHS, and Pritikia Jakka of NCHS placed 12th in health knowledge bowl.

Elisa Pressley of BHS placed 13th in pin design.

The teachers and advisers who attended were Katie White, Nikki Meyer and Kevin Schafer.

Close James Harden, executive director of engagement and social emotional learning in Champaign Unit 4 School District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Recently graduated high schoolers received over $80,000 in scholarships during the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Bradley Ross Jackson, president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Youth Council, at the 2023 NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Carla Campbell-Jackson, vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, at the NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Michael Coleman, previous recipient of Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Mentoring and Providing Scholarships, delivers remarks on Saturday, June 3, at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. lined up to give out scholarships at the Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. The Bloomington-Normal NAACP held its annual Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Brandon Caffey of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. presented students with scholarships on Saturday, June 3, at the Joint Scholarship Celebration at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Members of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. gave out scholarships at Bloomington-Normal NAACP's Joint Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, June 3, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington. Photos: Bloomington-Normal NAACP, other groups present $82K in scholarships The Bloomington-Normal NAACP and a number of other groups handed out over $80,000 in scholarships to recent high-school grads in Bloomington and Normal.