Celia M. Howard Fellowship

BLOOMINGTON — Mary Clayton Coleman and Ellie Ann Walker, both of Bloomington, were recently awarded Celia M. Howard Fellowships for graduate studies at the University of Illinois College of Law in Champaign for the 2023-24 academic year.

They both will be first-year law students in 2023 and anticipate graduating in 2026.

The fellowships are granted annually by the Celia M. Howard Fellowship Fund for graduate study for Illinois women, and are administered by the Illinois Federation of Business Women.

The fields of study that qualify for the fellowship include law, administration of justice, international management, international relations and diplomacy, and international business.

Eligible schools include the U of I College of Law, Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Medford, Massachusetts; and The Garvin School of International Management in Glendale, Arizona.

Women interested in applying for the 2024-25 academic year can obtain an application by contacting info@celiamhowardfellowship.com.